Zombieland 2 Double Tap end credits: Is there a mid- or post-credit scene after movie ends?

Just in time for the Halloween season, Zombieland 2 Double Tap arrives in theaters to scare and amuse audiences with a sequel to the zany original installment. All of the first movie’s main cast is back along with some new supporting stars.

Early reactions have also been coming in right before it starts showing in many theaters across the United States. With that said, there will be moviegoers wondering if it’s worth seeing and worth staying through the credits to see any Zombieland 2 Double Tap mid or post-credit scenes.

Zombieland 2 Double Tap reaction, expectations

Zombieland Double Tap is the sequel to the movie Zombieland, which came out 10 years ago. It starred Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin as a group of individuals trying to survive a zombie apocalypse. Through their journey, they come to form a bond as a group, using rules for survival and improving skills to outlast zombies. Based on the fact the movie worked well, a sequel has now arrived in 2019.

The group is back again with three-fourths of them looking similar to themselves from 10 years ago and Abigail Breslin unrecognizable as more of an adult now. In addition to the main players, new individuals cross paths with the group in the sequel including characters played by Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch, Luke Wilson, and Zoey Deutch.

Just based on the trailer, fans are in for more laughs and entertaining action. Here’s a look at the trailer featuring Tallahassee, Columbus, Little Rock, and Wichita along with the new characters named after cities.

So far, early reviews have been arriving ahead of the more widespread viewing that will take place in the coming days and weeks. At the Rotten Tomatoes website, their Tomatometer has given the Zombieland sequel a 75 percent rating out of 100 percent. That score is based on just 53 reviews, though, and more will arrive soon.

The consensus suggests it doesn’t necessarily bring anything groundbreaking, but it does offer some new twists and a nice reunion story for fans of the first. So that means a good number of moviegoers should be entertained if they opt for this film at the theater.

Zombieland 2 should do well at the box office, but will it be able to take the No. 1 spot away from the controversial Joker? It’s also up against The Addams Family animated film, Will Smith’s Gemini Man, and the debuting Maleficent sequel. Expectations are Zombieland Double Tap could get to No. 2 at the very least and possibly claim the top spot this weekend.

Are there any Zombieland 2 Double Tap end credits scenes?

Over the past several months, there have been a few films here or there that had some extra goodies in the credits. Other movies left audiences with noting to stick around for. The good news for fans of Zombieland is there is more than enough reason to stay for the end credits.

A Twitter user has confirmed that there’s not just a mid-credits scene but also an end credits scene to check out once Zombieland 2 Double Tap ends.

Quick #Zombieland2 non spoiler review. The movie is a lot of fun definitely more comedic. The new additional cast didn’t overbear the original cast lThere’s a mid credits and after credits like Marvel movies. Will have a full review later tonight. — NukemDukem (@NukemDukemz) October 11, 2019

The Inverse website also confirmed the scenes and suggests that the first of the scenes (immediately after the film ends) is worth staying for. No spoilers are given, but let’s just say that viewers who enjoy the film will want to stay in their seats. For all you know, there could be a Zombieland 3 Triple Swipe or some other crazy idea in the works based on the sequel’s success.

Zombieland 2 has a running time of 99 minutes and is in theaters on Friday, October 18.