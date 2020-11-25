Emma Stone admits that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has become one of her new favorite guilty pleasures.

She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her most recent film, The Croods: A New Age.

However, Emma was more than eager to endorse a TV show from a completely different genre.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Jimmy asked her what she has been up to, she revealed what she has been watching.

“I just discovered The Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Emma declared. “Have you?”

“Oh boy. Do you need to watch it!”

“Salt Lake City?”

Read More Whitney Rose says her father’s addiction story will continue to play out on RHOSLC

“Salt Lake City,” she replied. “Only two episodes are out right now so far.”

“I don’t really watch a lot of reality TV, actually. I haven’t really watched too many Housewives franchises. But Salt Lake City is incredible because you add the Mormon element to it.”

“There’s the typical judgment of each other in fights, but when you add God in the mix, they’re like, ‘that’s not what He would want.’ It really takes it to another level.”

“Also some of them drink and some of them don’t because of Mormonism. And then they’re skiing all the time.”

“I really think you’re gonna be into it,” she continues. “The drama is extreme.”

RHOSLC star Heather Gay captured the exchange and posted it to her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Gay (@heathergay)

Emma references Mary Crosby’s hospital comments

Emma proved that she is keeping up with the latest RHOSLC. She mentioned how the fight between Jen Shah and Mary Crosby started when Mary told her she smelled like a hospital.

“There’s a woman, they’re in a huge fight because someone told her that she smelled like a hospital,” Emma explained.

She was shocked that one comment was such a big source of drama.

“That’s a good diss though,” Jimmy replied.

During the premiere, Jen explained that Mary had told her she smelled like a hospital at a dinner months prior.

Jen had taken offense to the comment because she had been visiting her aunt in the hospital who had to get both of her legs amputated.

Mary defended herself by saying the odor has been a trigger for her after she had to undergo a procedure to remove her sweat glands.

RHOSLC is taking Bravo by storm

One might say a snowstorm. As Emma noted, RHOSLC has only been on the air for two weeks but fans are already calling it the best Real Housewives franchise.

Fans are just obsessed with the show and this cast of women as Emma is.

Jen’s drama with Mary is only one of the feuds featured on the show. Lisa Barlow claimed she didn’t remember her college friend, Heather Gay. Additionally, Lisa threatened to spread rumors about Whitney Rose claiming that she is a swinger.

The upcoming previews for the show only promise even more drama.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.