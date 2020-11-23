Mary Cosby of RHOSLC explains why she had her odor glands removed

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby has been amongst the interesting cast members due to marrying her step-grandfather and early drama that arrived due to a certain scent she detected.

Just recently, it was revealed that Mary had her odor glands removed for a very specific reason.

The revelation arrived after her sense of smell was at the center of the drama between her and Jen Shah at a party that Jen threw for one of the other housewives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mary Cosby and Jen Shah had hospital scent drama

Just a few episodes into RHOSLC, viewers saw Jen Shah become irate at the party she threw for her friend and fellow castmate, Meredith Marks.

Apparently, Jen had gone to visit her aunt at the hospital who had just had both legs amputated. The visit didn’t happen as Jen explained to Access Hollywood (video below), because they were doing bloodwork on her aunt, so they told her to go to her party and come back after.

When Jen went to greet a group of people at the party, Mary Cosby was part of the group and said, “someone smells like hospital.”

That particular remark left Jen pretty upset about the interaction, especially since she’d been trying to visit her aunt during her tough medical situation.

During Mary’s confessional segment, she even commented, “Well, her legs are already gone, so what do you want me to do about it?”

Other RHOSLC castmates tried to talk to Jen. Mary eventually went in to discuss what happened and told Mary why she said what she did. The two women eventually seemed to be okay with each other, at least for that show’s scene.

Mary had multiple surgeries to remove odor glands

According to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star herself, the hospital brought some awful memories for her.

“I have a bad, dark place going to the hospital. I had to have 12 surgeries getting all my odor glands removed,” Mary said. “The worst experience of my life. Like, dark, very dark. I mean, they lost me twice. Literally, I was dying on the table two times.”

Mary also spoke about her situation when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show episode on November 11.

“I have an autoimmune [disease] where it causes my body to attack my odor glands, and when they attack them, they cause big boils. So I was getting boils everywhere, so my doctor suggested I remove all the odor glands,” Mary explained on the Bravo show.

While Mary’s experience definitely sounds unpleasant, Jen Shah’s aunt being hospitalized was also not a pleasant time for her. While it looked like the two patched things up during RHOSLC, Jen appeared on Access Hollywood and brought up Mary.

One of the Access hosts asked Jen how her worst enemy would describe her. After giving it some thought, Jen said, “that I smell like hospital?” which clearly referred to Mary.

The hosts got into that discussion a bit with Jen. She explained that she never actually went into the hospital to visit her aunt before going to the party, so that’s what made Mary’s comment so horrible.

“So when I walked in, and Mary was like choking or whatever she was doing and…dying or whatever, I don’t know, reminiscing of her odor glands getting removed or whatever you call it..um yeah, that was all, that was an act, because I never went to the hospital,” Jen explained.

So even though Mary Cosby had her odor glands removed, it appears she and Jen still have issues over that hospital scent comment. Don’t be surprised to see more drama on the way involving these two RHOSLC castmates!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.