Here’s how Prince Harry got pranked by Jelly Roll

Prince Harry is throwing himself into his charity work for his beloved Invictus Games, but his latest engagement may have gone too far for a Royal family member.

Prince Harry was in New York promoting several causes, including Bill Clinton’s Clinton Global Initiative.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Prince Harry also visited a tattoo parlor, but it was unclear if he got a real tattoo or a temporary one.

It seems that country rocker Jelly Roll was involved in a prank played on Prince Harry at a tattoo parlor in September when the prince came to invite the singer to the Invictus Games ceremony.

Members of the Royal family typically do not get tattoos, or at least not visible ones, although Princess Eugenie and Lady Amelia Windsor have visible tattoos, according to Magnum Tattoo Supplies.

A video shared by Invictus Games shows Prince Harry getting surprised by Jelly Roll at a tattoo parlor and getting what looks like a tattoo on his neck.

Does Prince Harry get a tattoo by Jelly Roll?

Invictus Games shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing Prince Harry sitting at a tattoo parlor when Jelly Roll, a heavily tattooed country music star, comes in to tattoo him.

Prince Harry first asks Jelly Roll why he is wearing gloves, and when Jelly Roll replies that he was there to give him his first tattoo, the tension rises.

Prince Harry said, “Uh, no, I can’t here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. I can’t get a tattoo!”

In the video, Prince Harry relents and seems to allow Jelly Roll to tattoo his neck saying, “Screw it, let’s do it!” He then mentions that he wants it on his lower back or his a** as Jelly Roll points the tattoo gun at Prince Harry’s neck.

In the end, instead of the tattoo showing the Invictus Game’s logo of I Am Invictus, it says I AM…Jelly Roll.

The most 🤯 inking of a deal in Invictus Games history. Watch when Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex meets @JellyRoll615 at East Side Ink Tattoo. Don’t miss this duo reuniting in Vancouver #IG25 Closing Ceremony Feb 16. Get 🎟️ before they sell out.



🔗: https://t.co/Ye7WHTf8rF… pic.twitter.com/1mZStv4BFf — Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 (@InvictusGames25) November 19, 2024

While we may not know if Prince Harry has a real tattoo, Jelly Roll’s prank was hilarious.

Invictus Games 2025 is coming up quickly

Prince Harry is already doing press for the Invictus Games 2025 in February 2025 and announcing special guests like Jelly Roll.

Officially titled Vancouver Whistler 2025, the games will feature a star-studded lineup, including Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Roxane Bruneau, according to the Invictus Games 2025 website.

It will be exciting to see who else will be headlining at the closing ceremony.