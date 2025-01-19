Here’s how Kate Middleton celebrated her cancer remission

It is hard for the royal family members to do the normal everyday things that commoners do, especially if you are Kate Middleton or her husband, Prince William.

Kate is always in the public eye, especially in the year since her abdominal surgery turned into preventative cancer treatments and her eventual cancer remission.

Kate announced recently that her cancer is in remission, as she thanked healthcare workers, saying she was “grateful” for them, as she learned how vital the care team is with any illness.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kate’s fans were behind her as she recently celebrated her 43rd birthday, another reminder that she is always in the spotlight.

Prince William and Kate have long tried to raise their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, away from the spotlight their titles demand.

Now, word has emerged that Kate chose a typical family vacation as a way to celebrate her first trip out of the United Kingdom since her cancer’s remission.

Kate and her family go skiing after her cancer update

After Kate shared with the world the happy news that her cancer is now in remission, she chose to take her family to the Swiss Alps for a skiing trip about two weeks ago.

While the Swiss Alps may not be achievable for many, an insider told the Daily Mail, “It was lovely to see Kate relaxing and enjoying herself.”

This insider continued, “They looked like a normal English family, and a lot of people didn’t recognize them. It was not the first time we had seen them. They have been coming here for years. I think they love the area. We often see Kate’s sister Pippa as well.”

Anywhere that Kate can shake off the mantle of “princess” and be “mom” or “wife” is a good place to vacation. It seems that at this particular resort in the Swiss Alps, Kate can relax and not worry about decorum and protocol.

Kate took time to meet with cancer patients in the UK

Recently, Kate went back to the same hospital that treated her for her cancer, surprising the patients and caregivers that are so dear to her.

Prince William and Kate always seem to be doing charitable works, and since cancer is a big subject to them this year, it is no surprise that Kate would take the time to visit.

Kate’s cancer and subsequent treatments were a big part of her life in 2024, and it seems that she will not forget those still needing care or the healthcare workers providing it in the year to come.