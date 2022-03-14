Here’s how Encanto could make Lin-Manuel Miranda the third-youngest EGOT winner ever

Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated at the Grammy Awards this year and could EGOT at 42 years old. Pic credit: WIRED/YouTube

Unlike Bruno – We are talking about how Lin-Manuel Miranda might become the third-youngest artist to secure an EGOT at this year’s Academy Awards.

Becoming an EGOT winner involves winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. There are currently only 16 people who make up the elite group, with Miranda possibly joining the gang on March 27th.

Other highly-recognized EGOT winners from the past include Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Menken, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, and Audrey Hepburn.

If Lin-Manuel Miranda snags the Oscar this year, he will be the third-youngest EGOT winner behind Robert Lopez and John Legend.

Miranda is nominated for his song ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from Encanto

At this year’s Oscars, songwriter Miranda is nominated in the Best Original Song category for Dos Oruguitas from his Disney movie, Encanto. Although We Don’t Talk About Bruno may have been the song from the film to top the charts, it was not submitted for the awards.

In the category, it has been noted that Dos Oruguitas’ main competition will be the title song from Daniel Craig’s final James Bond Film, No Time To Die – Due to previous Bond theme track wins in the past. Other Best Original Song nominees this year include Be Alive from King Richard, Down to Joy from Belfast, and Somehow You Do from Four Good Days.

Listen to Miranda’s Academy Award-nominated song below:

Sebastián Yatra - Dos Oruguitas (From "Encanto"/Audio Only)

Miranda was last in the running for an EGOT in 2017 with his hit song How Far I’ll Go from the movie Moana. Although a seemingly close race, he was beaten by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul for City of Stars from La La Land.

Despite his loss five years ago, Miranda has had an extremely successful career at the age of 42 – Securing wins for multiple Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards.

He has won three Tony Awards for his Broadway shows In The Heights and Hamilton in both the Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score categories. He received three Grammys, winning the Best Musical Theater Album for both shows along with Best Song Written for Visual Media for his Moana song How Far I’ll Go.

For his television work, he also secured two Emmys – One for Best Music and Lyrics for his song Bigger, the opening song for the 67th Tony Awards, and the Outstanding Variety Special Award for his live stage recording of Hamilton.

Are fans hoping Lin-Manuel Miranda gains his EGOT status this year?

After initial hopes of Miranda securing an EGOT win back in 2017, fans have taken to social media to show their excitement over the idea of it finally happening.

“Found out the only award lin manual miranda needs for an egot is an oscar and by god disney is going to do that for him,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user said, “If Lin Manuel Miranda don’t get his EGOT this year, I’ll riot.”

Another Twitter user took to the platform to recognize that Lin-Manuel Miranda has also won a Pulitzer Prize.

“If @Lin_Manuel Miranda wins the Best Song Oscar for ‘Dog Oruguitas’ from ‘Encanto,’ he will not just be an EGOT winner; he’ll be a PEGOT winner (Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar Tony). Only two other people are PEGOTs: Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch. Legendary.”

Will Lin-Manuel Miranda be the third youngest person to join the elite group of official EGOT-ers? The answer will be revealed at the 94th annual Academy Awards in less than two weeks.