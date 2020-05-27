Halsey shows off broken ankle, reveals how she got it from an accident at home

Halsey broke her ankle at home, adding to the difficulties she is experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The broken ankle took place last week, but Halsey spoke about it at length Tuesday during an appearance on Britain’s Capital Breakfast radio show.
Halsey explains how she broke her ankle
Speaking on the radio, Halsey said that it all took place while she was loading the dishwasher. She pulled the door down to load the dishwasher when it all went wrong.
The Bad At Love singer stated that “The kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I’m jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house.”
That’s some bad luck right there.
Halsey took to Instagram to show off her hurt ankle in the image below. In addition to noting that “I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back,” she also posted that she made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli.
I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you.
Halsey very busy on social media
The Without Me singer has been very busy on social media over the past few months. That includes quite a few pictures that she has shared on Instagram to go along with stories that she has posted on Twitter.
The picture below is one that she posted ahead of her performance on The Disney Family Singalong. The song was from The Little Mermaid and Halsey went with red hair for the event.
In the image below, Halsey showed that she was tapped to create artwork for a new canned coffee. It is well known that she is an artist and it is something that she has displayed while appearing on several different shows while she performed.
my fav fav fav cold brew company @highbrewcoffee let me draw a design for their newest can! A portion of the proceeds go to @feedingamerica AND they are donating 25k cases to hospitals and health care workers who need a boost working hard to help us everyday! You can get them at highbrewcoffee.com and amazon.com 💗 We are ramping up to a much different summer than we expected, but stay safe and keep your spirits high!
Not just a broken ankle for Halsey
Responding to someone asking about her ankle on Twitter, Halsey let everyone know that she had further injured herself. It was more bad luck for the songstress.
Halsey told the fan that she broke two toes on the other foot and that she is now “waddling like a penguin.” Maybe now is the time for her to rest and stop trying to walk around her home.
I was doing okay till I broke 2 toes on the other foot. So now I have a cast on left foot and 2 broken toes on right foot. Waddling like a penguin. https://t.co/LYPcXYskcu
— h (@halsey) May 23, 2020
The story that Halsey shared is definitely one that a lot of people can commiserate with, as we have all found a way to injure ourselves doing the simplest of tasks around the house.
