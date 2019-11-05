Who plays Prince Eric on The Little Mermaid live-action TV musical? Meet actor Graham Phillips

On Tuesday night, ABC presented a new live-action made-for-TV version of the classic Disney story, The Little Mermaid. It brought Ariel, Prince Eric, Sebastian, and sea witch Ursula to life, so to speak.

The Little Mermaid Live! featured stars like Queen Latifah and John Stamos, but also a few actors who aren’t as well known. That includes the actor who plays Prince Eric on The Little Mermaid Live!, Graham Phillips.

Graham Phillips as Prince Eric on The Little Mermaid Live!

Actor Graham Phillips takes on the role of Prince Eric on ABC’s live-action musical that was presented on Tuesday, November 5. Phillips was featured in several promotional items on social media, but also participated in a number of media events ahead of the live show.

Here’s a sample of Phillips singing one of his songs from The Little Mermaid Live!

In addition to numerous talk shows and interviews, Phillips also appeared on the Disney Princess YouTube channel to take several members of the club on an exclusive tour of the set for The Little Mermaid Live! During the video, he also spoke about his experiences working on ABC’s production compared to other work he’s done in acting and musicals.

On The Little Mermaid, Prince Eric is a traveling Prince that mermaid Ariel saves. He only remembers her by her voice, which is taken away by the evil witch, Ursula. Graham Phillips was a great choice to portray the classic Disney prince based on his previous acting and music work, as well as his image for the role.

Who is actor Graham Phillips?

Graham David Phillips was born on April 14, 1993, in Orange County, California. His parents, Kathryn and Layn R. Phillips are both attorneys, while his father is also a former U.S. district court judge.

Phillips is now 26 years old and has appeared in several other roles prior to The Little Mermaid Live!

He has plenty of experience working in music and musicals. He appeared on Broadway in the musical, 13, as Evan Goldman, and he was also a soloist on Meatloaf’s album, Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose.

Speaking of music, he dated one of pop music’s biggest artists, Ariana Grande. The two met as they were both part of the Broadway musical, 13, and started dating shortly after.

Some viewers may recognize Phillips from the CW’s Riverdale. He played the character Nick St. Clair on the popular drama series. He was also on CBS’ The Good Wife as Zach Florrick and played Ethan Shaw in Netflix’s XOXO.

As for movies, he first appeared in 2004’s Noel as Boy Soprano. He was also Moses’ son in The Ten Commandments: The Musical. Viewers may also recognize him from 2007’s Evan Almighty. Phillips was Jordan Baxter in the film. His most recent film appearance was 2018’s Blockers, as Austin.

Viewers can gain more insight into the life of Graham Phillips, including his projects, interests, and family life on his official Instagram page.

The Little Mermaid Live! appeared on ABC on Tuesday, Nov. 5.