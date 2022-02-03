Halle Berry talks John Wick 4, says character may get spinoff

Halle Berry attends a special screening of Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at The TCL Chinese Theatre. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Halle Berry could be getting a spinoff movie based on the skilled ex-assassin she played in John Wick 3.

Berry was heavily involved in the Lionsgate series’ third installment, John Wick 3 – Parabellum, where she played one of John’s allies in the film, Sofia Al-Azwar. Many fans were probably hoping she’d pop up again in the next movie to help John take out more baddies.

She recently commented about her situation with the fourth installment of John Wick starring Keanu Reeves. Berry also talked about her character Sofia possibly “doing her own thingy-thingy.”

At least one other spinoff series is confirmed featuring the John Wick world and its characters, with another in development as of this report.

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, 55, has been in more than a few action films over the years, including 2019’s John Wick 3 and 2002’s Die Another Day. Both films crushed it at the box office, as they were released before the coronavirus pandemic.

Berry was going to reprise her role as Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson in a spinoff from the James Bond film, but that got canceled. She spoke about the project in 2020 and her disappointment over its cancelation.

It was very disappointing,” she told Digital Spy. “It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren’t sure of its value. That’s where we were then.”

In a recent IGN interview, Berry confirmed Sofia wouldn’t appear in John Wick 4. However, she said she could be “putting some ointment on a little sore,” thanks to the possibility of a spinoff film.

“There could possibly be a Sofia…her own movie,” Berry told IGN. “So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy.”

In addition to the John Wick 3 and Die Another Day roles, Berry portrayed several comic book characters on screen. She took on the role of Marvel’s Storm in four X-Men films, including 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Berry also portrayed the iconic Batman anti-heroine Catwoman in a movie based solely on the character. Berry is considered a bright spot in that film which has been panned by most viewers and critics.

Viewers will see her next as the lead in the 2022 sci-fi disaster film Moonfall which hits theaters Friday.

Other John Wick spinoffs on the way?

John Wick, which features Keanu Reeves in the lead role, has been a major success, as it’s on to the fourth installment in the action-packed series. Filming for John Wick 4 was completed this past November, but it won’t get released until March of next year.

There also appear to be a few other potential John Wick spinoffs on the way ahead of the Sofia spinoff that Berry teased. At least one is confirmed.

Later this year, a limited series called The Continental will debut on Starz. It will focus on the hotels that are integral to the Wick films. It’ll also include the character Winston Scott, played in the movies by Ian McShane, albeit at a younger age in the 1970s.

In November, Variety reported that Colin Woodell will play the younger Winston, with Mel Gibson as Cormac and Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, amongst other cast members.

According to Looper, there’s also a spinoff film called Ballerina in development. It would continue on with the John Wick concept but focus on a female character as the lead, played by Ana de Armas. That spinoff has reportedly been in development since 2017.

As of right now, there are no reports of Halle Berry’s Sofia spinoff movie being in production. However, it seems like a great possibility for Berry to show what she’s capable of in a lead role this time.