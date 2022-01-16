Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt shares what it will take for them to get married

Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt reveals what it would take for him to propose. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt, his relationship with Berry seems to be going quite well as the couple has now been dating since summer 2020.

When celebrity couples start getting serious soon after they start dating and stay together for well over a year, it sometimes brings speculation about marriage.

While an early January “prank” had many people believing Berry and Hunt had made things official, Hunt recently commented about that and shared what it might take before he really pops the question.

Van Hunt says relationship with Berry is ‘going really, really well’

During an interview for the Domenick Nati Show, singer, songwriter, and producer Van Hunt spoke a bit about his relationship with Halle Berry. However, he wouldn’t spill a ton of details about how they first met.

“I’m just glad that we met,” Hunt said about Berry, adding, “I’m glad that we had the opportunity to meet. It’s something that I never even dreamed was possible, to begin a relationship at 50.”

“It’s going really, really well. That’s all I can say,” Hunt told Nati.

According to US Weekly, the couple has been dating since August 2020, with the first online display of their relationship in Hunt’s Instagram post followed by Berry’s Instagram confirmation the next month.

Several months later, they were getting serious. It’s now early 2022, and they’re still doing well together, which has many wondering if the 55-year-old Halle Berry will get married again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

New Year’s Day joke sparked marriage rumors

Nati also brought up a bit of a “prank,” which Hunt said wasn’t really him and Berry trying to prank anyone. However, Halle Berry’s funny Instagram post on New Year’s Day fooled plenty of people.

“Well…It’s Official,” Berry wrote in her IG post’s caption, with the first image in the series showing her and boyfriend Van Hunt kissing in front of a tropical scene.

However, clever Instagram users who swiped to the next slide saw Berry declare it was officially the new year, 2022, not that she and Hunt were married.

“We never tried any prank. It wasn’t anything like that. We were just teasing. Trying our very own January Fool’s Day,” Hunt shared of the IG post.

The post still caused some commotion amongst fans and celebs, with over 400,000 Likes and many people congratulating the couple on what they thought was their marriage.

Berry would return to Instagram with a follow-up post featuring her and Hunt to make sure she calmed everyone down.

Hunt reveals when he may actually marry Halle Berry

While the Instagram tease wasn’t hinting at them really getting married, it still brought that question up for Van Hunt. Domenick Nati asked him about his plans for marriage in the future.

“Maybe after Automatic Woman is nominated for an Oscar and wins,” Hunt shared with Nati.

The song is one Hunt produced for singer H.E.R. and is part of Berry’s recent movie, Bruised. The 2020 film about a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter battling for redemption made its United States debut this past November on the Netflix streaming platform. Berry not only starred in the movie but it marked her directorial debut.

Hunt shared a tweet last month in which he mentioned the song he produced was on the shortlist for potential Oscar nominees. That gives him a chance at what he’s saying it’ll take for a marriage to happen.

Automatic Woman, a song i had the honor of producing for @HERMusicx and co-writing with @iStarrah & H.E.R. is on the Shortlist for the OSCARS!!!!!#bruisedthemovie #automaticwoman pic.twitter.com/Fwe3eVlKX9 — Van Hunt (@vanhunt) December 21, 2021

If it wins, Hunt would add an Oscar to go with his 2006 Grammy Award, which he won for being part of a cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s Family Affair. Berry would add a ring to her finger, making for her fourth marriage since 1993.

The actress first married Atlanta Braves baseball star David Justice back then, with their marriage ending in divorce four years later. In 2001, she married singer Eric Benet, and that marriage also lasted four years.

She was married to French film actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 into 2016 before they separated. While it was believed they finalized their divorce soon after, reports revealed in November 2020 that the process was still ongoing.

Berry also has two children. There’s her 8-year-old son, Maceo, whom she shares with Martinez, and 13-year-old daughter Nahla, from her previous long-term relationship with model Gabriel Aubry. Hunt, never married, has an 18-year-old son from a prior relationship.

Most likely, everyone is rooting for Automatic Woman to get nominated and win that Oscar, so this celebrity couple can make it official!