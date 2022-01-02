Halle Berry’s New Year Day prank backfires when Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer fall for it

Halle Berry has been dating singer Van Hunt since 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Halle Berry decided to welcome the New Year with a funny prank, but it instantly backfired when numerous celebrities and fans didn’t get the joke.

The 55-year-old actress has been on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The Grammy-winning singer has reportedly been dating the actress since September 2020.

Berry attempted to pull a wedding prank with her 7.4 million Instagram followers.

She shared a romantic photo with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, to welcome the New Year.

The caption reads: “It’s official,” with a photo of the pair kissing in a picturesque resort.

However, the next slide on the post finishes the caption, adding: “it’s 2022.”

The joke went over numerous people’s heads, including Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer, who both congratulated her on the “wedding.”

“Blessings, Queen! Wonderfulllll!!!!” Movie director Ava Duvernay wrote.

The Rock, also fooled by the prank, wrote: “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!”

Halle Berry added another Instagram post with a picture posing with her boyfriend, explaining that it was a prank.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun!” she wrote in the caption, adding:

“People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. 😂 thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated 😜”

Actress Octavia Spencer admits she missed the joke, writing in the comment section: “😂😂😂😂😂 Omgggggg. I am people!!!!!! So funny.”

Halle Berry opens up about her relationship with Van Hunt

Halle Berry has been in many tumultuous relationships and has been married three times.

The actress has opened up about being a victim of domestic abuse early in her career and was in a highly publicized custody battle with model Gabriel Aubry with whom she shares a daughter.

She also has a son with her former husband, Olivier Martinez.

In a recent interview with Woman’s Health, the mother of two gushed about her man and their romance, telling the publication: “my life with my new love. I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled,” she said, continuing:

“I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”