Gypsy Rose Blanchard warns Menendez Brothers about Hollywood as freedom looms

As the Menendez brothers await a potential release after more than three decades behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is offering them some advice.

Having experienced the pressures of sudden media attention following her release, Blanchard believes Erik and Lyle should take time to adjust before stepping in front of cameras.

The Menendez brothers have long been a subject of public fascination, and if freed, they could receive a flood of offers from the entertainment industry.

However, Blanchard, who gained notoriety for her involvement in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, warns that rushing into the spotlight could be overwhelming.

She regrets not taking time to reacclimate after her own release in January 2024 and hopes the brothers will consider a different approach.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With the Menendez case gaining renewed interest, their fate remains uncertain, as an unfavorable new district attorney is handling the case.

Gypsy Rose offers Menendez Brothers friendly advice

Speaking to TMZ at LAX, Blanchard cautioned Erik and Lyle Menendez against jumping straight into the media frenzy if they are released.

She advised them to focus on their personal lives first, emphasizing the importance of reconnecting with family and processing the transition back into society.

Reflecting on her own experience, she admitted that she wishes she had stepped away from the spotlight before engaging with the press and social media.

“The one thing I wish I did was take the time away from the media when I first came out of prison and give myself time to adjust. I didn’t do that, and I got overwhelmed by it,” Blanchard said.

She also reassured the brothers that Hollywood would always be there and that they could explore entertainment opportunities later.

Menendez Brothers reveal their plans if released

On the 2 Angry Men podcast, the Menendez brothers have expressed clear plans for their lives outside of prison and don’t seem interested in Hollywood. They plan to focus on family, advocacy, and criminal justice reform.

Erik Menendez has stated his priority is to reconnect with loved ones, including his wife of 25 years and their daughter, as well as his elderly aunts.

He also hopes to expand his work with the hospice program he started in prison and continue advocating for childhood trauma survivors.

Meanwhile, Lyle Menendez is committed to supporting trauma victims and furthering the Green Space Project, an initiative to redesign prison environments to foster rehabilitation.

Both brothers have also voiced their intent to work on criminal justice reform and help incarcerated individuals who no longer pose a threat to society.

While their legal battle continues, the Menendez brothers remain cautiously hopeful, awaiting a decision that could change the course of their lives.