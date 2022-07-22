Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about making movies: ‘I really don’t miss it at all’ 

Gwyneth Paltrow does not miss acting, but she will return to her craft to fulfill a promise to her mother. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/Acepixs

Gwyneth Paltrow has one of the most recognizable faces in the industry, with her classically beautiful good looks and “All American” appeal. But the actress got a taste of business life, and for her, there was no turning back after she created Goop.

Of course, Gwyneth grew up in an incredibly privileged position, which allowed her to pursue careers like acting and selling a lifestyle brand. She tried both avenues, starting as an actress and then transitioning into business.

Gwyneth is now a “#Girl Boss” who develops products and promotes healthy living through her site, Goop.

She discussed product creation, calling it “so powerful.”

According to Gwyneth, she doesn’t miss acting and loves the entrepreneurial skills she has honed throughout the past decade. Gwyneth added that she does not daydream about the movie industry at all.

People obtained an exclusive look at Gwyneth’s upcoming Today interview.

Gwyneth shared, “I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point. The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how we’re able to create a product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

Gwyneth Paltrow makes a promise to her mother Blythe Danner

But Gwyneth is not out of the acting woods because she has a promise to fulfill.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gwyneth discussed her past in acting and her promise to her mother. Gwyneth’s mother is Blythe Danner, and the Iron Man actress revealed the promise she made to her acting mother.

She revealed, “I did promise my mother at some point before I die, I told her I would go and do a play so … I’m gonna deliver on that promise at some point.”

Gwyneth discussed slowing down her acting career nearly 20 years ago

As the daughter of Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, Gwyneth has always been privileged. Her childhood home on the Upper East Side recently went up for sale for a cool $14.5 million.

So, it is perhaps no surprise that at 31, the actress discussed slowing down her acting career.

She told People in 2004, “I think I will, but I probably won’t do multiple films a year, right away. And I won’t work soon. I’m thinking about doing a couple of tiny parts, like a cameo, and maybe a little tiny part in something else, just to see if I can do it next year. But I think it’ll be a while before I do something like a big proper role.”

Suffice it to say, when Gwyneth fulfills the promise made to her mother, it likely won’t be out of necessity.