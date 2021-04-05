Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin roasts her mom’s Goop morning routine

Gwyneth Paltrow got hilariously trolled by her daughter Apple Martin over her Goop-y skincare routine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actress-turned-wellness-guru Gwyneth Paltrow handed over control of Goop’s TikTok account to her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin on Sunday, who just couldn’t help but troll her mom’s morning routine.

Apple, whom Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, completely roasted her mom as she narrated over the star’s wellness-orientated regimen.

“So first, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and she eats nothing but dates and almond butter,” Apple began. “I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since—the day I was born, apparently.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Gwyneth moves into her bathroom, it’s time to move on to skincare.

“It’s 8 a.m., and she’s been doing this since 7 a.m.,” Apple narrated as Paltrow applied products to her face. “She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin.”

As her mom typed away at her laptop, Apple joked about a couple of Goop’s more controversial products, such as Goop’s jade eggs, and the eyebrow-raising vagina-scented candles.

“Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs,” Apple quipped. “And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina,” she laughed.

Goop appropriately captioned the video, “When you get roasted by your gen z daughter…”

In a separate video for Goop, Apple Martin shared her own morning routine

Despite the jokes, it appears Apple is in fact a big fan of her mother’s products.

Apple later shared her own morning regimen on Goops website, which showed her using a number of Goop’s skincare products.

“I’m obsessed,” gushed Apple. “It really gives your skin this amazing glow.”

Meanwhile, Gwyneth made it clear she hadn’t taken her daughter’s jokes to heart, as she posted a sweet mother-daughter selfie with the caption, “Exciting new product launch today featuring one of the absolute loves of my life.”

Skincare isn’t the only thing Gwyneth and Apple bond over

During Gwyneth’s recent appearance on People (The Show!), she revealed Apple borrows some of her clothes – and Gwyneth isn’t above doing the same!

“Apple borrows from my closet. Although I did take a hoodie from her about two weeks ago. So, fair enough. But she likes my t-shirts and my shoes. She likes my shoes,” said the star.

Gwyneth also revealed she’s been taking some beauty tips from the 16-year-old.

“Apple gives me beauty tips all the time,” she explained. “She’s really amazing at doing eyeliner and all that kind of stuff, so she tries to get me to be a little bit more glam at home, which I just am not.”