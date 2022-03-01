Gwen Stefani shares a sweet throwback video to celebrate son Apollo’s 8th birthday

Gwen Stefani shared a sweet video tribute for her son Apollo’s 8th birthday. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani wished her son Apollo a happy birthday with a throwback video – showing her followers that she may not be the only one in the family with a successful singing career.

Apollo, who turned eight years old on February 28, is the youngest of three sons that Stefani shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani shared a video of Apollo singing Old Macdonald

In the throwback video tribute for her son’s special day, Stefani shared a video of him singing his rendition of the popular children’s song, Old Macdonald.

It went a little something like – “and on that farm he had a babe, (or Blake), and “on that farm he had a mama” followed by an exaggerative “E I E I O.”

When he was done showing off his impressive pipes, Apollo kissed the back of Stefani’s phone to make for a heartwarming memory that was sweet enough to make its way onto her feed years after.

“happy 8th birthday to our angel, boy a true gift from God your family loves u Apollo,” the Rich Girl wrote in her caption.

Apollo Rossdale is the youngest of Stefani’s three sons – her oldest is Kingston, 15, and her middle child is Zuma, 13. Stefani and Rossdale were married for 13 years before she filed for divorce in 2015.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stefani shared a video with Apollo and Blake Shelton on their wedding day

From dating rumors while being judges on the singing reality show The Voice to officially tieing the knot in July of 2021, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have shown nothing but love for each other during their relationship over the past few years. Since going public, Shelton has always loved her sons and treated them as his “buddies,” but has now had to step up his duties as their step-dad.

Stefani has been very open on social media by showing photos and videos of Shelton and her boys in the past. Most recently, she shared a sweet video clip from her wedding on July 3, 2021. The clip showed her son Apollo wedged between the two lovebirds, with Shelton wrapping his arm around him and kissing the side of his face.

The video was set to Shelton’s song, We Can Reach The Stars. “The stars, the moon, my whole world,” Stefani wrote in the caption.

Gwen Stefani may have other things to post to her Instagram about – including the launch of her new makeup brand GXVE – but fans can be sure that she will still continue to post heartwarming family content for her followers in the future.