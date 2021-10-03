Gwen Stefani called ‘ageless’ as she celebrates her 52nd birthday

Gwen Stefani is celebrating her 52nd birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It is pop icon Gwen Stefani’s birthday and fans are finding it hard to believe that she’s turning 52 years old. Born on October 3, 1969, Stefani has decades of musical achievements under her belt, first finding popularity in the 90s while performing with her band No Doubt.

The band had many charting singles, like Just A Girl, Don’t Speak, and a cover of Talk Talk’s Its My Life. Following her band’s acclaimed success, Stefani branched out to embark on a solo career, releasing her first album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. which featured the pop hits Cool, What You Waiting For?, and Hollaback Girl.

To celebrate her birthday, fans are sharing their favorite Stefani looks and songs across social media.

What are fans saying?

Outlets, celebrities, and fans have been swarming social media to celebrate Gwen Stefani’s birthday. Entertainment outlets from MTV to Access Hollywood have prompted their followers on Twitter to share their best wishes. Even the official Twitter account for The Sound of Music commemorated the occasion.

The Rodger and Hammerstein musical called attention to her 2006 song Wind It Up. They wrote, “Happy birthday, @GwenStefani! Did you know the singer’s 2006 hit “Wind It Up” is a nod to The #SoundofMusic’s The Lonely Goatherd?”

However, overcoming the conversations about Stefani’s most iconic moments were comments from fans who were blown away by the age of The Sweet Escape’s singer. Many were blown away that their “ageless queen” was turning 52.

One fan wrote, “Wow!!! I can’t believe this ICON is 52 today!! Happy birthday Mrs. Gwen Stefani Shelton… you don’t look a day over 35.”

The Grammys quoted the iconic singer in their tribute. The wrote, “Act as young as you feel. You’re not getting older; you’re getting more entitled to be your fabulous self,” accompanying the quote with an image of the star performing in a tulle white gown, decorated with red and gold embellishments.

Where is Gwen Stefani now?

Stefani’s career hasn’t slowed down. From 2014 to 2020, she was a judge on NBC’s The Voice. While judging on the series, she met her now-husband, country singer Blake Shelton. The two wed on July 13, 2021, with Stefani donning two Vera Wang dresses.

She also has a residency in Las Vegas called Just A Girl. While it was supposed to end in 2020, it has been extended into 2021 due to delays related to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets are currently on sale for the remaining eight shows, with her first comeback performance kicking off on October 22.

Tickets for Gwen Stefani’s Just A Girl residency can be purchased here.