Golden Tate, Jalen Ramsey fight on pitch amid beef over sister Breanna Tate, ‘new girlfriend’ pics [VIDEO]

There’s been a long-term feud brewing between New York Giants wide receiver and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which resulted in them finally coming to blows on the field last night.

The pair began throwing punches near the 50-yard line, and both players hit the turf before the scuffle was broken up by teammates, coaches, and staff.

It’s also reported that after the game, Ramsey was waiting for Tate outside the Giants’ locker room; however, it seems they didn’t trade punches on that occasion.

When questioned afterward, many of Tate’s and Ramsey’s teammates denied knowing what the fight was about, but it seems that it’s been a long time coming as the pair have been beefing for over a year due to Ramsey’s perceived ill-treatment of Tate’s sister Breanna Tate.

Rams safety John Johnson did say after the game that Tate and Ramsey have “got some stuff off the field” that unfortunately came on to the field.

‘New girlfriend’ pics

Ramsey was in a relationship with Breanna Tate and even fathered two children with her before he reportedly ended things while she was pregnant in Summer 2019. Then in October 2019, Ramsey posted pics to social media of himself with his new girlfriend, dancer, and model, Monica Giavanna.

Since then, Golden Tate has made it clear that he holds a grudge against Ramsey. He reportedly said: “I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister and the things he’s done in the past.”

The argument over Golden Tate sister spread to Twitter

In a Twitter thread last October discussing Ramsey’s actions in leaving his sister for Giavanna, Tate tweeted: “He know he gonna have to see me.”

The next day, Ramsey responded with a tweet suggesting that he didn’t have to explain himself to anybody except God. He wrote: “We live in a society where ignorant people feel they are owed an explanation.” He added, “we don’t have to answer to anyone but the man above! S**t is beyond overrated.”

The New York Post describes Ramsey as one of the NFL’s premier trash talkers and Tate as one of the most prolific showboaters, so it’s perhaps understandable that this pair would bring their dramatics on to the field.

The Giants lost the game to the Rams, 17-9.

Golden Tate is no stranger to courting controversy; in July 2019, the New York Giant was suspended for violating the NFL’s rules on taking performance-enhancing drugs.