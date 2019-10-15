Marcus Peters trade arrives, then Jalen Ramsey goes to Rams in huge deal

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams. The news arrived on Tuesday night following a Marcus Peters trade orchestrated by the Rams. The pair of trades appear to be the Rams’ front office trying to get their team back on track following a disappointing start to the current season.

Rams send Marcus Peters to Ravens

The first big deal arrived Tuesday between the Rams and Baltimore Ravens, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the deal on Twitter. According to another tweet from Jay Glazer, Los Angeles sent Marcus Peters to Baltimore in exchange for second-year middle linebacker Kenny Young. ESPN noted in their report that the deal also includes an “undisclosed 2020 pick” headed to the Rams.

Rams are trading Marcus Peters for LB Kenny Young @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 15, 2019

Young has a total of 13 tackles so far this season, three of which are for a loss. He’s also forced one fumble during his time on the Ravens for the current campaign.

At the time, the move seemed surprising based on the fact Los Angeles had placed their corner, Aqib Talib, on the injured reserve list.

The Rams’ Peters had 14 tackles so far this season. Additionally, he defended four passes, picked off two, and recovered a fumble. Peters also scored one touchdown for the defense. He originally joined Los Angeles via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2018 NFL season.

Peters’ trade makes sense as Rams acquire Ramsey

Not long after news hit the internet of the Marcus Peters trade, came news of a bigger deal. The Los Angeles Rams landed Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a big trade.

According to Rapoport, the Rams sent a pair of first-round picks including a 2021 first-round pick, as well as a fourth-round pick in the same year. While it brings Ramsey to the roster, it also means no first-round picks for Los Angeles until the 2022 draft now.

The compensation: 2 first-rounders — one in 2021 — and a 4th rounder in 2021. And Jalen Ramey’s back will improve as well. https://t.co/4if42GLKIJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019

The deal gives Ramsey the out from Jacksonville that he demanded and potentially will improve the Rams’ defense. The team is currently 3-3 and sitting in third place in the NFC West behind the Seattle Seahawks (5-1) and San Francisco 49ers (5-0).

It also appears that Jalen Ramsey is already pleased by the deal. He tweeted out a photoshopped image of himself in the team’s gear along with a Rams logo hanging over his last name.

Ramsey joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. For his career, Ramsey has played in 52 games, tallying 210 combined tackles and nine interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

However, the Pro Bowler has participated in just three games this season. He had been limited due to lower back and hamstring issues. Now, he’ll heal up and try to help the Rams heal their losing ways by providing more help on defense.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It’s expected that if Ramsey passes the team physical that he’ll be able to suit up and play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.