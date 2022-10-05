Gigi Hadid blasts Kanye West, calls him out for ‘bullying’ Black fashion editor

Gigi Hadid is not pleased with Kanye West following his controversial attack on a fashion editor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model Gigi Hadid hit back at Ye for his attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she criticized his fashion show.

Kanye West is facing significant backlash from the fashion industry for his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts, which models displayed on the catwalk during his YZY show in Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The rapper and fashion designer invited the controversial political right-wing commentator Candace Owens to the event and drew backlash on social media with some celebrities such as Jaden Smith, walking out of the event.

West was accused of gaslighting his audience with the attention-seeking stunt, while some said the message set a dangerous precedent.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Ye defended the t-shirt by referring to Black Lives Matter as a scam.

Gigi was not the only one to hit back at the rapper as the criticism continues to pile on.

Gigi Hadid calls Kanye a ‘joke’ and ‘bully’ in Instagram takedown

Kanye disrespected Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s fashion credential and mocked her outfit in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts.

Hadid, who collaborated with Karefa-Johnson on her March 2021 Vogue cover, jumped to her defense, writing the following in a now-deleted comment on Kanye Instagram post:

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Hadid wrote. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s*** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

After deleting the post, West shared a screenshot of a text message from fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesiwho urges him not to “insult that writer,” likely in reference to Karefa-Johnson.

In addition, he claimed to have had a two-hour meeting and dinner with the Vogue editor in which he apologized to her and said they agreed to disagree on his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt display.

The creative director of Supreme calls out Kanye for allegedly disrespecting Virgil Abloh before his death

In another deleted IG post, Kanye made a shocking claim that Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, had “killed my best friend” in reference to the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh.

Tremaine Emory, the creative director of Supreme, hit back and made claims about Ye’s relationship with Abloh.

Emory took issue with Ye calling Abloh his best friend in a lengthy Instagram post in response to the rapper.

“This time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community infront of all your employees at yeezy,” Emory claimed, continuing:

“Don’t let me get into the things you said about v after his death,” he added while claiming to have evidence, referencing designer Lucette Holland.

In the post, Emory said the rapper “didn’t get invited” to Abloh’s private funeral and that despite knowing he had terminal cancer, West “rode on him in group chats” and in interviews.

He then referred to the billionaire rapper as an insecure narcissist desperate for validation from the fashion industry.