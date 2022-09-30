Gigi Hadid stuns in plunging sheer one-piece

Gigi Hadid wowed at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Gigi Hadid rocked a plunging sheer dress as she took to the runway for Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel sported the stunning look at the Chloé Spring/Summer 2023 Ready To Wear show.

Her daring outfit included a silver, sheer net dress with a deep neckline.

It sat over silver underwear and clung to her hips, accentuating her curves.

Gigi wore matching silver platforms and had her long hair down as she paraded confidently down the catwalk for the head-turning appearance.

The 27-year-old was among a stellar line-up of models showcasing designer Gabriela Hearst’s latest collection, but her eye-catching ensemble was definitely the star of the show.

Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio rumors

Gigi is said to be dating Oscar-winning acting legend Leonardo DiCaprio with Monsters and Critics noting that they were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week party a few weeks ago.

A report in People later quoted a source as saying the pair “like each other and are having a good time.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source added that “a smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo” and “she is the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

A report in The News International also noted that Leo was spotted hanging out with friends in Milan at the same time as Gigi was appearing in the Italian city’s fashion week.

The pair are said to have known each other for years but only recently got together after they both became single.

Leo recently split from his girlfriend of four years, model Camila Morrone, while Gigi ended her relationship with singer Zayn Malik, with whom she has a child, in 2021.

Gigi Hadid shows off amazing physique

Gigi is known to show off her physique, with her recently showing off her toned abs in a white crop top.

The beauty wowed in the long-sleeved outfit and a tight denim skirt for an appearance at the Daily Front Row 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards.

The awards saw Gigi and Francesca Aiello take home the Fashion Collaboration of the Year Award, for their Gigi x Frankies Bikinis line.

We also told how Gigi posed nude in heels and while holding a sheer Burberry scarf in front of her to wish her friend and designer Riccardo Tisci good luck.

In an Instagram post that had over 1.5 million Likes, Gigi said, “Thank you for my @burberry memories over the years @riccardotisci17. I love you! It’s an honor to be a small part in your great legacy. So excited to see where you take us next.”