Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin breaks silence after wife’s alleged murder plot

Aaron Goodwin, known for his role on Ghost Adventures, has spoken out for the first time since his wife, Victoria Goodwin, was arrested for allegedly plotting his murder.

The shocking case has left fans stunned, as Victoria is accused of conspiring with Grant Amato, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence in Florida.

Investigators claim Victoria and Amato exchanged romantic messages and coordinated plans to hire a hitman to kill Aaron, per E! News.

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was discovered when correctional officers confiscated Amato’s phone and found incriminating evidence.

Following Victoria’s arrest, Aaron has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The reality TV star is now thanking his fans for their overwhelming support as he navigates this traumatic experience.

Aaron Goodwin thanks fans for their support

On March 22, Aaron, 48, took to Instagram to address the situation for the first time publicly.

He wrote, “Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time. It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all.”

His message was met with an outpouring of encouragement from fans, many of whom expressed their shock and sympathy.

One supporter wrote, “We ride at dawn for you Aaron.”

Another commented, “I know it sounds weird coming from complete strangers, but we adore and care for you! Keep your chin up.”

Ghost Adventures fans share their support for Aaron Goodwin. Pic credit: @aarongoodwin/@nicdrn/@baby_yota_/Instagram

The paranormal investigator has not shared additional details but is reportedly focused on healing and moving forward.

Victoria Goodwin accused of murder plot

Victoria, 32, was arrested on March 6 in Las Vegas and charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities allege she collaborated with Amato, who murdered his family in 2019, to arrange a hit on Aaron. Court documents reveal Victoria allegedly set aside $11,515 for the plot, with an initial $2,500 payment discussed for a hitman.

In messages exchanged with Amato, Victoria is claimed to have provided details about Aaron’s filming schedule and movements. One message allegedly read, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Following her arrest, Aaron quickly took legal action to dissolve their marriage. He filed for divorce on March 12, stating that their differences had become “incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife in marital harmony.”

Victoria remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, held on a $100,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 25.

She has denied the charges, reportedly claiming she never intended to harm her husband and that she did not recall sending the messages.

The couple, who married in August 2022 at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, often shared their love on social media before the shocking allegations surfaced.

Now, as the case unfolds, Aaron’s post suggests he is relying on the support of his fans and the Ghost Adventures community to move forward.