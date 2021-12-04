George Clooney net worth: Actor explains rejecting $35 million offer ‘for one day’s work’

George Clooney is wealthy enough to turn down $35 million. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

George Clooney made his acting debut as heartthrob Dr. Doug Ross on the medical drama ER.

He has also starred in blockbuster movies such as Ocean’s Eleven and proved his acting chops in Syriana, which earned him an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Clooney has produced and written films in addition to his work as an actor.

However, it wasn’t his work in Hollywood that earned him a spot on Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid actors.

In 2018, Clooney topped the list with earnings of $239 million after liquor conglomerate Diageo purchased a tequila brand he co-founded, Casamigos, for $700 million with a potential addition $300 million over the next ten years based on performance.

Clooney explains rejecting $35 million for one day’s work

The 60-year-old actor sat down with The Guardian to discuss politics, parenting, and paydays.

When asked whether he feels he has enough money, Clooney revealed he is wealthy enough to walk away from a $35 million payday on moral grounds, telling the publication the following:

“Well, yeah. I was offered $35m for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it’s not worth it. It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’”

George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin, a human rights lawyer, in 2014, and they share two children together.

George Clooney’s net worth is estimated at $500 million

While The Guardian noted Clooney has earned over $40 million for his Nespresso adverts, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the actor has an astonishing $500 million net worth.

The article notes that he earns a minimum of $20 million for movie roles

Clooney is also a prolific movie producer and makes big checks on the backend of movies such as the Ocean Eleven trilogy, Argo, The American, and The Informant.

The actor and movie producer also has an impressive real estate portfolio, which includes a 15 bedroom villa on Italy’s Lake Como, which he reportedly purchased for $30 million. With the value of his properties increasing, it is estimated that his homes are worth $100 million.

According to Deadline, George Clooney’s Netflix film The Midnight Sky, which he starred and directed, is potentially one of the most-watched movies on the streaming platform. The prolific actor undoubtedly picked up a big paycheck for the role.