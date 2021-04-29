Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer gave birth in January and fans didn’t know until she spilled the beans

Natalie Dormer portrayed Margaery Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

The actor Natalie Dormer, who is probably best known for her role of Margaery Tyrell in HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, just surprised fans by announcing that she gave birth to a daughter with fellow actor David Oakes earlier in the year.

The star, who doesn’t have any social media accounts, on account of the fact that she doesn’t want to be misquoted, revealed the news recently via a friend’s podcast.

Dormer has managed to keep the news not only of the birth but her entire pregnancy a secret, and this is likely, in part, thanks to the current coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Without strict lockdowns, it would have likely become apparent fairly quickly that the celebrity was pregnant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie Dormer jokes about having a ‘COVID baby’

According to ET Online, Dormer revealed the startling news on her friend Esther Rantzen’s That’s After Life podcast.

“It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic — get pregnant, have a baby,” Dormer joked during the interview.

“I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time one day going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby.”

While the star may have been jovial about the fact that she fell pregnant and delivered a secret baby during the coronavirus pandemic, she was also very excited to give further details about being a new mom.

“She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy,” Dormer said.

However, having a newborn is not all fun and games either, as the celebrity quickly noted that she will never complain about early starts on set and shooting hours ever again after suffering from sleep deprivation.

“I’m in love. I’m absolutely in love, she’s a joy. Sleep has always been quite important to me — that’s the only downside, but you know nature is so clever, the hormones kick in”

Natalie Dormer portrayed Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

Natalie Dormer and David Oakes first met in 2017

According to ET Online, David and Dormer first got together when they were working on the West End play Venus in Fur in 2019. However, Comic Book states that they first met in 2017 while working together on a project at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

At the time, Dormer was engaged to director Anthony Byrne and they had been together for 11 years. A year later, though, they had broken up and Dormer and Oakes paired up after that.

As yet, Dormer has not revealed the name of her new daughter.

Fans who wish to check out Natalie Dormer in Game of Thrones can view the entire series via HBO. David Oakes is set to star as Earl Godwin in the upcoming Netflix series, Vikings: Valhalla.