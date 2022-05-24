Gabrielle Union claims daughter Kaavia has been trolling her, compares her to Fire Marshall Bill

Gabrielle Union shared a hilarious post saying her daughter has been making fun of her smile. Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union claimed her “Shady Baby” Kaavia James has been trolling her with her new way of smiling.

The actress, 49, shares 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade with her husband of eight years, professional basketball player Dwayne Wade.

Known to post sweet and memorable moments with her daughter on social media, Gabrielle took to Instagram over the weekend to share the hilarious reason behind her daughter’s latest smile.

Kaavia trolled mom Gabrielle in Fire Marshall Bill comparison

With what first appeared to be a simple photo of the mom and daughter duo inside of a sports arena, Gabrielle explained that her unapologetic daughter had started to randomly smile in a specific way and was doing so to troll her all along.

The actress shared a photo carousel that included a comparison photo to Fire Marshall Bill, the fictional character played by comedian Jim Carrey from the early 90s sketch comedy series In Living Color.

“When @kaaviajames started smiling like this, it came outta the blue and none of us could figure out why she was doing it. Now I get it,” Gabrielle wrote in her caption.

“She’s been trolling meeeeeeee 😂🤣😭😂🤣 swipe to see how Kaav thinks I smile. It really be your own kids! #ShadyBaby.”

Followers quickly chimed in to let Gabrielle know just how funny her daughter was for “trolling” her.

The food and beverage brand Bitsy’s, which was co-founded by Gabrielle Union herself, commented with the top response – “#ShadyBaby calls it like she sees it.”

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

“She’s a character,” another user replied.

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

“I’m hollering,” one follower wrote followed by multiple “crying while laughing” emojis. “Kaavia is so observant.”

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle on Kaavia’s ‘bold’ and ‘unapologetic’ personality

In a recent appearance on Good Morning American to discuss her new Cheaper By The Dozen film, the actress discussed what it was like to have a “brutally honest” daughter.

The hosts started off the interview by replaying a video originally posted by Gabrielle of Kaavia telling her mom her breath was unpleasant.

“Not afraid to hurt your feelings,” Michael Strahan said after the clip.

“No, she got me right between the eyes,” she laughed.

“Is this a trend? Brutal honesty?” Gabrielle was then asked in regards to Kaavia.

“She doesn’t know anything else,” she said. “She just tells the truth and sometimes it makes you feel amazing. ‘Mommy I love your hair, mommy you look amazing, mommy your breath stank.’ And I’m like, I gotta take the good with the bad. As long as she’s honest.”