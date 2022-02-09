Watch Kaavia James dance with mom Gabrielle Union — Daughter with Dwyane Wade has moves

Gabrielle Union posted an Instagram video dancing with her daughter Kaavia James. Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union may have just been shown up by her own daughter in her latest Instagram video.

The sweet clip features Union and husband Dwayne Wade’s daughter Kaavia grooving in their living room wearing comfortable loungewear.

The Bring It On actress is seen dancing in an October’s Very Own black sweatsuit, while her daughter mimics her moves in a matching grey sleep set.

Gabrielle and her daughter Kaavia James dancing together in their living room

The best part? Gabrielle is holding a glass of wine and says “cheers” as she clinks her class to her daughter’s orange juice cup.

The video is accompanied by the text “Sundays with @kaaviajames.”

Yes, her 3-year-old daughter has her own Instagram page with 1.9 million followers.

The video has the exact feel-good energy that Union’s followers and friends love to see from the family. Even popular rapper Cardi B had to join in on the fun and comment, “The good life!”

Public figure Sessilee Lopez-Holmes also wants to join in on the fun in the Union-Wade household. She commented, “I’m coming over! Pour me a glass.”

User @donmarmor wrote, “There is way too much boozin’ & carefree livin’ going on here.”

Union’s daughter Kaavia James has her own clothing line at 3-years-old

Watch out fashion designers – they’re starting young now. Kaavia, AKA “The Shady Baby,” currently has a clothing line with popular children’s brand Janie and Jack that includes a wide variety of clothing pieces “imagined” by the toddler herself. The “Kaavia James” line includes items such as swimsuits, headpieces, shirts, shorts, jackets, and skirts.

With Kaavia’s clothing line and social media accounts run by her parents, Gabrielle and Wade have shown excitement for their daughter’s opportunity to collaborate with the popular brand since its release. In a behind-the-scenes peek of a photoshoot for the campaign, Gabrielle said, “Kaavia matches the energy in the room.” Her husband Wade joined in to add, “She has a very fun-loving side – she loves to run, she loves to play and she loves to love the people that she’s always around.”

However, their daughter isn’t the only one in the family with her own clothing line. The actress Gabrielle Union herself also has teamed up with New York & Company to release her own spring collection. Union first launched a collection with the company in 2017 and then relaunched again in 2021. She posted a video to her Instagram feed on Tuesday to announce her newest collection that drops this Thursday.

Whether Gabrielle and Kaavia are dancing in style at home or imagining clothing for their own lines, followers can be sure to keep updated on the latest from all of their social media accounts.