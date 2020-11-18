Frankie Jonas joins TikTok and fans are loving seeing the ‘Bonus Jonas’ all grown up

Frankie Jonas (Franklin Nathaniel Jonas), the youngest and fourth of the Jonas Brothers, recently joined TikTok, and fans are excited to see him all grown up.

Fans who know Frankie from his appearances with his older brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, from their reality shows remember him as an adorably chubby and playful little boy.

Frankie appeared on shows such as Jonas Brothers: Living The Dream (2008), Married to Jonas (2008), and the Disney Channel show, Jonas (2009).

So when fans learned Frankie joined TikTok, many went to his page to check him out, and they were delighted to see that he has grown in a few years into a handsome young man.

Frankie has uploaded a few videos to his TikTok account. As of writing, he has more than 58,000 followers on his new TikTok account and more than 550,000 likes.

Many stars have also joined TikTok recently. Monsters and Critics reported that comedian Jack Black joined the video-sharing platform in March.

Everyone’s talking about Frankie on Twitter

People are sharing the news about Frankie’s new TikTok account on Twitter and expressing delight over his transformation into a handsome young man.

Many female admirers have been tweeting about him.

“Wait Frankie Jonas isn’t a kid anymore? IDK why I was expecting him to still be like 7 lmao,” one female fan tweeted.

“Just found out Frankie Jonas is also 20 years old,” another tweeted.

“Frankie Jonas is the superior Jonas, goodbye I’m cracking up,” a third female admirer tweeted.

Frankie Jonas is the superior Jonas goodbye I’m cracking up pic.twitter.com/Q3dmtjLjbb — Leslie Knope (@realmegsmith) November 18, 2020

“Wonder what Frankie Jonas would rate me out of 10,” yet another female admirer tweeted.

Frankie is known for his voice acting roles

Frankie Jonas was born on September 28, 2000. He attended Blackbird Academy in Nashville and graduated in 2019 with a degree in audio engineering.

He also attended Belmont University in Nashville.

Besides his recurring appearances on his brothers’ TV shows, Frankie’s also known for his voice acting roles.

He played Sōsuke in the English-language version of the Japanese animated fantasy film Ponyo (2009), written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

He also voiced roles in Spooky Buddies (2011) and The Reef 2: High Tide (2012). His film roles include playing Junior Rocker Trever alongside his older brothers in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Frankie was never part of the Jonas Brothers

Frankie Jonas was never part of the Jonas Brothers band, most likely because he was too young to perform with his brothers when they formed in 2005.

But he shared the limelight, walking the red carpet with his brothers on multiple occasions.

He was affectionately nicknamed Bonus Jonas by his brothers’ fans.

He was also not part of the band when they came back together in March 2019 to release a new song, titled Sucker.

The music video for Sucker (see below) featured the three brothers’ partners, Priyanka Chopra (Nick’s wife), Sophie (Joe’s partner), and Danielle (Kevin’s wife).

The Jonas Brothers also released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019. The album topped the US Billboard 200.