Frankie Bridge net worth 2021: The singer and presenter is worth way more than you think

Frankie Bridge’s net worth and how she’s earned her money. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Frankie Bridge has been a regular face in the world of entertainment since the early 2000s.

While most were introduced to the 32-year-old as a singer, she has since ventured into fashion and television. Currently, she is a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

With a career that is still booked and busy, how much is Bridge really worth? Keep reading to find out.

Frankie Bridge’s net worth in 2021

In 2018, it was reported by OK that Frankie Bridge was worth £9 million. However, a combined net worth with her husband Wayne Bridge explains they are both worth £11 million together, as of 2021.

Being that the British star has been a member of two successful pop groups and participated on a number of high-profile shows, it comes as no surprise that she is worth a fortune.

How did Frankie Bridge earn her money?

At age 11, Frankie Bridge became one-eighth of the pop group S Club Juniors, who were later referred to as S Club 8. Even though their time together was short-lived, they still racked up three consecutive No. 2 hits and had a total of six top 10 singles. Their debut album, Together, went top 5 and is certified platinum in the UK.

Five years after S Club Juniors went their separate ways, Bridge became a member of the girl group The Saturdays. As of this writing, they released four top 10 albums and achieved 13 top 10 singles. Their success in the UK allowed them to have their own reality show in the US on E! — Chasing The Saturdays.

Ever since The Saturdays ventured out on their own, Bridge has remained busy.

In 2014, she became a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the final week but lost to Caroline Flack. According to The Sun, celebs are paid £25,000 to appear on the show. However, their paycheck goes up if they go further into the competition. Since Bridge made it to the semi-finals stage, she would have taken home £75,000.

Currently, the What About Us hitmaker is a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! As noted by Examiner Live, the celebs can be paid anything from £30,000 to £600,000.

Bridge has also dipped her toes into fashion and became the face of Littlewoods by modeling their garments. In 2021, she launched her own clothing range with Oasis.

Bridge’s resume doesn’t stop there. She is currently a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women and has released two books.