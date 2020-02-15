Former Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Love Island host Caroline Flack was confirmed dead earlier today. Her family released a statement to the UK press and asked for privacy as they grieve the loss.

The death of Caroline Flack at just 40 has sent shockwaves across the UK as many have already begun to pay tribute to the fixture on the ITV2 network for over a decade.

What happened to Caroline Flack?

At this point, the lawyer for Caroline Flack’s family revealed she had taken her own life. She was found inside her home and is it likely that the cause of death will be ruled a suicide though it has not been made official at this time.

There has been speculation about what happened to Flack, but no confirmation. She has been going through a lot over the last couple of months which included stepping down from Season 6 of Love Island on ITV2.

Caroline Flack was in the midst of legal drama from an incident that stems back to December 2019. She was accused of battery against her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. While she was unable to comment on the legal matter directly, Flack did reveal that all was not as it seemed.

Read More Who is Anna Vakili on Love Island 2019?

Following the news of her arrest and the bloody crime scene photos, Caroline Flack received a lot of negative attention on social media. She was called names and accusations were flung her way. Flack couldn’t speak about the case, but the trial was set to begin on March 4.

Why is Caroline Flack famous?

While most viewers know her as the host of Love Island on ITV2, there are other things Caroline Flack has contributed to in the world of television since 2002.

Her career began with her role on Bo’ Selecta!, a comedy where she starred. While that was nearly two decades ago, her most recent gigs shot her to superstar status. Being the host of shows is where she shined.

From I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of here NOW! to her latest gig at Love Island, ITV2 is where she found her footing. She remained on the channel from 2008 until last December when she stepped down as host of Love Island so that her criminal proceedings didn’t overshadow the show.

Unfortunately, Caroline Flack was unable to return to Love Island or complete the trial that she was facing in less than a month. While her fans and friends are mourning the loss of a television presenter icon, her legacy will live in.