Former child actor Benji Gregory, star of ALF, dies at 46

Benji Gregory, the former child actor who starred in the 1980s sitcom ALF, passed away at 46.

His sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, confirmed to the New York Times that Gregory and his service dog were found dead in his car on June 13 in a bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona.

The family suspects he died from vehicular heatstroke, although the official cause of death is still pending an investigation.

Hertzberg-Pfaffinger described Gregory as a wonderful son, brother, and uncle in a heartfelt Facebook post on Wednesday.

“He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying,” she wrote.

Arizona was experiencing a severe heatwave at the time of his death, with temperatures reaching 108 degrees on June 12 and 111 degrees on June 13.

Benji Gregory struggled with mental health issues

Rebecca also shared with TMZ that Gregory suffered from depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days.

In a statement to the outlet, she expressed that the family is mourning his loss and appreciates everyone’s thoughts and kind words. In his memory, they suggested donations to The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA, two causes he supported.

Born Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg on May 26, 1978, in Encino, California, Gregory began his career appearing in commercials and later guest-starring on shows like The A-Team and The Twilight Zone.

He also appeared in movies such as the 1986 film Jumpin’ Jack Flash with Whoopi Goldberg and the 1991 movie Never Forget.

Gregory’s acting career waned by the end of the 1990s, and he subsequently joined the U.S. Navy, serving at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. He received an honorable medical discharge in 2005.

Benji Gregory played Brian Tanner in ALF

Gregory is best remembered for his role as Brian Tanner, the youngest child in the Tanner family on ALF.

The popular sitcom aired from 1986 to 1990 and featured a talented ensemble cast. It starred Max Wright as patriarch Willie Tanner, Anne Schedeen as his wife Kate, Andrea Elson, and their teenage daughter Lynn.

The show’s humor stemmed from the comedic clashes between the wise-cracking, cat-loving alien and his adoptive human family as they navigated the challenges of hiding him from the Alien Task Force and their nosy neighbors.

The series garnered a dedicated fanbase and remains a nostalgic favorite for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s.