The View fans question another Whoopi Goldberg absence

Joy Behar stepped in as moderator today on The View. Whoopi Goldberg usually fills this spot, but she was missing today.

The odd part of Whoopi not being in her typical head-of-the-table seat is that it is a Wednesday. Whoopi has been taking the day off on Fridays.

The previous Friday was a celebration for Joy Behar, and Whoopi was not in the studio.

Joy had to fill in as moderator on that day. Unfortunately, she was not excited that the ladies celebrated her birthday on the show.

Joy had to moderate the previous Friday, too, as Whoopi was also gone.

Joy was called out during that show for being “bored” during a segment featuring Carlos Vives as he celebrated the National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Within seconds of The View airing, fans were asking about Whoopi

Today, Joy announced, “Welcome to The View. As you can see, Whoopi is off today.”

Viewers immediately took to social media, wondering what happened to Whoopi.

According to Joy, Whoopi Goldberg’s absence from The View is for a special project.

Joy continued her announcement, “She’s off doing something really exciting. But I can’t tell you what it is because we want you to watch on Monday.”

Joy finished her announcement by promising the viewers, “…She’ll tell you what it is, okay? Trust me, it’s a good one.”

Whoopi has previously missed The View

In just the six short weeks of season 27 of The View, Whoopi has missed several days besides her Fridays off.

In fact, Whoopi had to miss the premier of this season. It was revealed on the September 5 show by Joy Behar to the audience, “As you can see, Whoopi is not here today. She has COVID-19.”

Joy had to step in as moderator during the time Whoopi took to recover.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Joy did not mind stepping into the role. Joy confessed to being a bit of a “control freak” who enjoys the moderator role.

It is safe to speculate that if Whoopi prolongs her time away, Joy Behar will happily continue in the moderator seat.

Whether Whoopi will be out the rest of the week is still unknown.

The only bit of knowledge was Joy saying that Monday is the day Whoopi will reveal what she has been up to during her absence.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.