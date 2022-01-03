Florence Pugh shows off designer platform boots in new Insta post

Florence Pugh had a rockin’ start to the New Year. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

It looks like Florence Pugh had a rock n’ roll start to the New Year! In a recent Instagram post, the Little Woman actor showed off her edgy look to her 6.3 million followers.

Since 2019, Pugh has been busy starring in back-to-back hits. Over the last few years, she has starred in the horror movie Midsommar, Greta Gerwig’s remake of Little Women, and the Marvel movie Black Widow.

Her workload isn’t getting lighter in 2022, as she plays the leading lady in Olivia Wilde‘s upcoming psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling alongside Harry Styles.

Florence Pugh shows off her new platform boots

Pugh broke the internet by posting her New Year’s look. In the snap, the 26-year-old spiked her short hair and wore a short black floral dress along with black knee-high boots. The boots were by the designer Harris Reed.

She paired the outfit with a choker and a long necklace. Pugh captioned the image, “It was a night I’ve been nursing ever since. And you f*****g bet I never once fell over in these things…” She continued to write, “Happiest of New Years. 2022 feels like hope and good news to come all round, I’ll circle back this time next year on the subject and see what happened..”

Pugh ended her caption by tagging the shoe’s designer and hashtagging “Happy New Year”.” She added, “I would like thank @harris_reed for designing the best f*****g party shoe. They were my Christmas present to myself and I shall pass them down to my children one day. Heels for queens.“

Florence Pugh is enjoying her time in the MCU

Pugh made her Marvel debut last year in Black Widow, playing opposite of Scarlett Johansson. She reprised her character, Yelena Belova, in Hawkeye — the latest Disney Plus series.

Hawkeye leading actor Hailee Steinfeld commented on her fun scenes with Pugh. Steinfeld praised the other actor’s work, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I was so excited and so incredibly impressed by her coming in and onto the set and just creating this space for the two of us to just sort of run.”

The two actors had a few heavy-action scenes filled with playful banter. Steinfeld continued, “We’re playing these two incredibly strong-willed young female characters who are capable of a lot, and it was just amazing to see us work through the writing and find the truth in all of it.”

Pugh clearly enjoyed her time on set. Ahead of the series finale, she wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a treat to be amongst these talented people. Thank you to all who’s watching, it’s been amazing seeing your reactions week by week. I hope you enjoy the finale.”

Hawkeye is currently streaming on Disney Plus.