Famous photographer for the Royal family says Princess Diana had ugly hair 

A famous photographer for the Royal family is speaking out about Princess Diana’s hair.

The Royal photographer claims that Princess Diana had terrible and “hard” hair.

Famous photographer David Bailey captured Diana numerous times, and a black-and-white shot he took is infamous. Bailey says that Diana was incredibly gracious and had a good personality.

These revelations and more were part of Bailey’s recollection of his long career and notable moments. The photographer, who is now suffering from dementia, has been candid throughout the years, and this is no exception.

Famous photographer for the Royal family says Princess Diana had terrible hair

Photographer David Bailey is speaking out about his time with Princess Diana. The 84-year-old photographer discussed behind-the-scenes details of his time at the palace. He also spoke about Queen Elizabeth, who he said had beautiful hair.

According to David, Diana’s hair was “terrible.” Why was Diana’s hair this way? Bailey says that Diana’s hair was “solid as a plastic dummy” because of the large amounts of hairspray used on her hair.

In a short anecdote about Diana, Bailey said his assistant dropped a light on the late Royal’s head. Apparently, the Royal was very gracious, and he called her magnanimous– a word she didn’t know.

Bailey recalled, “I told her she had been very magnanimous. That’s right because she asked me what ‘magnanimous’ meant.”

Bailey had kind words to say about Diana’s disposition and personality.

Princess Diana’s statue unveiling was the last time Harry visited England

The last time that Harry was in his native England was last July for a statue unveiling of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace, on Thursday, July 1, and close members of the late Princess Diana’s family attended. Harry arrived in the U.K. on Friday, June 25, and flew back to California on Friday, July 2, the day after the ceremony.

According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, Harry and William’s body language during the Diana statue unveiling ceremony showed their feud was not over.

Harry was displeased with the level of security he received during his summer visit. His lawyer told the Royal Courts of Justice, “This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back.”

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her platinum jubilee and 96th birthday later this year, and there is no word on if Harry or his family will return to the U.K.