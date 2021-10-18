Family Matters star Darius McCrary denies dating Transgender rapper Sidney Starr

Darius McCrary denied that he is dating Sidney Starr after the two appeared cozy in a photoshoot together. Pic credit: @dariusmccrary/Instagram@sidneystarrbad/Instagram

Transgender rapper Sidney Starr and Family Matters actor Darius McCrary have fueled dating rumors for over a year.

The former Love and Hip Hop star reportedly confirmed that they are in a relationship. However, Darius denied dating Sidney after the rumors of their alleged relationship went viral.

As previously reported, Starr and McCrary exchanged flirty messages on social media, but it was unclear whether they were dating.

According to The Shade Room, Sidney Starr has confirmed that she is dating the actor.

“That’s boo thang,” she said, adding:

“I think we’re breaking barriers in a way. You see a beautiful girl; she’s a beautiful girl. He says, ‘I don’t even see you as a trans woman. You’re just a beautiful woman.’ That’s a real man for you.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Darius McCrary is an actor best known for portraying Eddie Winslow in the classic sitcom Family Matters.

The 45-year-old also notably played Malcolm Winters on the long-running CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless.

Sidney Starr gained notoriety for claiming to have a relationship with rapper Chingy during the height of his career. The transgender rapper later admitted she lied about the romance with the Right Thurr rapper.

Darius McCrary denies dating Sidney Starr

“While y’all are discussing these rumors that aren’t true, we eating,” the actor says while enjoying a meal with his mother, who added: “they are not true, okay.”

Without mentioning her name, the Family Matters actor implies that he is only friends with Starr.

“What are we in high school? You gonna tell me who I can be friends with [and] who I can hang out with?”

McCrary reveals that he has a fiance who he did not name. “I think my fiance will have something different to say.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Darius McCrary is dating Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart. Torrei referred to the actor as her partner in an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday.

McCrary and Sidney Starr photoshoot ignited dating rumors

McCrary and Starr reignited dating rumors after the rapper shared a photoshoot of the pair in which they looked cozy.

She captioned the post, “We both are just built special!!!!! 2 hardworking celebrities in the industry!!!!!!! Eddie Winslow we love you!!!! @dariusmccrary ! We hear y’all talking.” Sidney also posted a picture from the shoot, where she called Darius her “good friend,” but that didn’t stop people from speculating that the two were dating.

In another Instagram post, Starr refers to Darius as a ‘friend’ and suggests they will appear on a television project together.

“Here standing next to me is a seasoned legend Actor in this entertainment industry. @dariusmccrary . A black heterosexual male actor who’s standing aside a controversial transgender woman like myself.. We are great friends … and this is a powerful movement we have made to let this be a lesson to the WORLD that we are all human ! No matter what !!!! #Familymatters make sure y’all tune into @thezeusnetwork for baddies!!!”

Over on Twitter, Sidney implies that they are in a relationship, writing that the actor has “good taste in women like myself!”

The nature of McCrary and Sidney’s relationship is unclear.