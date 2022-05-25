Elsa Pataky is a vision in backless halter dress for Interceptor premiere with Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky took her husband, Chris Hemsworth, as her date to the premiere of her new Netflix film. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Elsa Pataky hit the red carpet on Tuesday night with her husband and Thor star Chris Hemsworth on her arm for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Interceptor.

While Hemsworth gets plenty of attention for his good looks and charm, it was Pataky who stole the show last night, showing off her incredible figure in a full-length black halter gown.

Interceptor is an action-packed thriller starring Pataky and directed by Matthew Reilly that will be hitting Netflix in June.

Elsa Pataky wows on the Interceptor red carpet

Looking gorgeous for the movie premiere, Pataky kept it simple all around.

Pataky went for a smoky look, keeping her makeup minimal. Her hair was pulled back into a knot with loose tendrils framing her face. She wore button earrings and just a few rings to compliment her red-manicured nails.

It was the Interceptor star’s dress that stole the show. The 45-year-old beauty went for a full-length black halter-style gown that showed off her arms, shoulders, and incredibly toned back.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth hit the red carpet for her new film, Interceptor. Pic credit: Splash News

It’s pretty clear that she’s been putting in the work as Pataky flashed a bit of her backside with the gown’s swooping low cut in the back. While some may swoon over her husband, Chris Hemsworth‘s muscley physique, it’s safe to say that Elsa hasn’t missed a chance to work on her incredibly toned and tanned back.

Elsa Pataky impresses with her tanned and toned back in a plunging halter dress. Pic credit: Splash News

Interceptor headed for Netflix in June

Elsa Pataky‘s latest film, Interceptor, is described as an action-packed thriller about an Army captain (Pataky), who is sent to work at a missile interceptor station in the Pacific Ocean, a job that she isn’t incredibly excited about.

The official Netflix synopsis for the movie reads, “When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.”

Interceptor premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 3.