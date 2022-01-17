Don’t sleep on Savannah James — LeBron’s wife stuns in feathered black dress and matching stilettos

LeBron and Savannah James at The 2013 ESPY Awards, Nokia Theatre L.A. Live, Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

LeBron James may spend most of his time showing off on basketball courts, but his wife has a different idea: showing off her impeccable fashion looks on Instagram.

Savannah James closed the weekend with a new look that has fans giving her high praise.

Savannah James’ newest look

Savannah James posted a short video on Instagram last night that immediately caught fans’ attention.

Stepping out into a marbled hallway, Savannah James twirls around in a little black suit-dress, matching stilettos, and a new hairstyle.

The dress features a plunging neckline with her cleavage front and center. The dress also features a feathered trim on the sleeves and hem, giving it a separate air of elegance.

Her strapped black stilettos, diamond necklace, and gorgeous red locks tied the entire outfit together.

She credits her styling team for the look, with Casey “iCON” Billingsley responsible for the outfit and King Carter credited for her new hairstyle.

The little black dress comes from fashion brand 16ARLINGTON, whose cofounder passed away late last year. Her strappy stilettos are from Gianvito Rossi, a fashion company founded in 2006 that seeks to create sustainable fashion and reduce environmental impact and improve economic performance.

King Carter notes that her gorgeous hair comes from Upgrade Boutique, a boutique for custom wigs and human hair extensions. Upgrade Boutique notes that James is in a 14” HD 613 frontal wig that’s colored and customized by King Carter.

This is far from the first time that Savannah James has been recognized for her fashionable looks.

On November 19th, James wowed fans with a photo of her dress for the House of Gucci premiere.

Just weeks before her appearance at the House of Gucci premiere, Savannah James wowed fans with her Cruella De Vil Halloween Costume.

However, her fashion looks are far from the only thing Savannah James posts about on her Instagram account.

The majority of her posts are focused on her family, and while she definitely includes her husband LeBron James, she posts a lot about their children, their accomplishments, and how much she loves being their mother.

Savannah and LeBron James’ children on Instagram

Savannah James isn’t a frequent poster on Instagram, but her content is inspiring when it comes to fashion and, most importantly, her family.

Savannah James makes sure to post her children and their accomplishments at least once a year- on their birthdays- but has a handful of posts of her whole family enjoying time together.

The youngest James child is Zhuri, who has her own Instagram account that’s managed by her parents. Her personality and fashion sense is apparent in every post on her own page and her mother’s page.

Their middle son Bryce is 14 years old, and does not have his own social media. While he seems to be the quietest James child, it’s obvious that he is loved by his parents and appreciated for his own personal talents.

Their oldest child is Bronny. At 17 years old, he is set to follow in his father’s footsteps in basketball. However, it is most important to Savannah James that he is happy- which seems to be all she wants for all of her children.

From high school sweethearts to pro-athlete and entrepreneur, LeBron and Savannah James share nothing but love for each other and their children online.

Even though fans are excited to see what new look Savannah James will show off next, in the meantime, they can appreciate the wholesome appearance of the James family.