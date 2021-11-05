16Arlington co-founder, designer Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati dies at 28

Kikka Cavenati posing for a photo. Pic credit: @lenadunham/Instagram

Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati passed away at the age of 28 on October 18, 2021.

Cavenati was the co-founder and designer for the clothing brand 16Arlington with her partner, Marco Capaldo.

She is survived by Capaldo, her parents, and her brother.

WWD reports that Cavenati and Capaldo held their first catwalk show on February 14, 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lena Dunham was in their first catwalk show back in 2020.

Many other stars have worn 16Arlington’s designs, including Rita Ora, Amal Clooney, Emma Corin, and Kendall Jenner.

Lena Dunham wrote a tribute for Cavenati as family and loved ones navigate her death.

Who was Kikka Cavenati?

Kikka Cavenati was described as a down-to-earth young woman with a passion for clothing and design and infectious positive energy.

Cavenati was born in Italy and spent many years in Vienna. She met Marco Capaldo by circumstance, and both attended a design course at London Istituto Marangoni.

After they graduated, the two went to work and launched 16Arlington, named after their old apartment in London.

Cavenati and Capaldo’s presentations at London Fashion Week events were considered “joyous affairs” with music, dancing, and bold designs.

Cavenati was said to have loved dressing women, and in an interview with WWD stated, “We’ve always felt strongly about including all women as part of the conversation.”

Although their first catwalk show happened right before COVID-19 postponed many events, Cavenati and Capaldo used their lockdown time to work on 16Arlington.

The two practiced work with different fabrics, presented new collections online, researched photography, and even designed new bridalwear.

Her family released a statement reading, “The word ‘special’ feels insufficient to assign to the forcefield of optimism, passion and kindness that was Kikka, but it is undoubtedly the most direct route to capturing her. Kikka was a white light; an unmistakable energy and the most encouraging, fiercely loyal friend. That the 16Arlington studio will no longer ring with her wicked laughter and boundless appetite for creativity is a tragic loss to all those lucky enough to know her. She will be forever missed.”

Kikka Cavenati’s cause of death

Kikka Cavenati’s family has not released all of the details surrounding her death, but has said that she suffered from a “short and sudden illness.”

In an Instagram post, Lena Dunham states that Cavenati was too sick to attend her wedding, which was on September 29.

Some may speculate the cause of death, given the spread of COVID-19 and variant cases of the virus, but at this time her family has only confirmed that it was an illness.