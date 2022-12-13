Diddy’s baby mama revealed and it’s not Yung Miami

Diddy welcomed his sixth child at the weekend and now the baby mama has been revealed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RaoulGatchalian/starmaxinc.com

Music superstar Diddy recently revealed the surprise arrival of his sixth child – and the tot’s mother’s identity has now been revealed too.

The 53-year-old surprised fans on Saturday (December 10) by announcing the news of his baby daughter Love Sean Combs‘ arrival.

At the time, Diddy did not publicly name Love’s mother, but now it appears that her identity has been revealed.

According to Love’s birth certificate, the little one was born in Newport Beach, California, on October 15 – with Diddy, real name Sean John Combs, listed as the dad.

The birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, also listed 28-year-old Dana Tran as the mother.

Dana is said to be a cyber-security specialist and Southern California native, but it’s unknown how she and Diddy met.

The mom of Diddy’s daughter Love has been revealed

Diddy’s baby mama has yet to announce the news of her bundle of joy, with TMZ reporting that her Instagram account was recently deleted.

Diddy, who shot to fame back in the ‘90s, revealed the latest addition to his family on Twitter last weekend.

Posting to his 15.3 million followers, he wrote, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Pic credit: @Diddy/Twitter

The rapper already shares Christian Combs, 24, and 15-year-old twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs with his late ex-partner Kim Porter.

Kim’s son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31 was pretty much raised by Diddy and as a result, the rapper adopted him, making him technically a father of seven.

He has also fathered his oldest child, 28-year-old Justin Dior Combs, with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton.

In addition, with ex-beau Sarah Chapman, the music star shares a 15-year-old daughter named Chance Combs.

Diddy’s relationship with Yung Miami

The mogul’s most recent romance has been with the 28-year-old singer Yung Miami.

Born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, the podcast star started dating Diddy earlier this year, but according to Yung, their romance is not exclusive.

Speaking to XXL Magazine she revealed, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she explained at the time.

“I’m young, I’m dating, I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing.”

In June, during the premiere episode of her REVOLT podcast Caresha Please, Diddy appeared as Yung’s first celebrity guest.

On the show, he confirmed the pair were “single” but dating.