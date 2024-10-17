Did Liam Payne have any kids? What to know about his son Bear

Liam Payne was a proud father to his only son, Bear Grey Payne.

The former One Direction star tragically passed away in Argentina at the age of 31.

Payne reportedly fell from the balcony of his hotel room and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born on March 22, 2017, Bear is the child of Payne and British singer Cheryl Cole, whom Payne dated for two and a half years.

The couple co-parented Bear, but their relationship ended amicably in 2018, just over a year after their son was born.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite being in the spotlight, Payne and Cole kept Bear out of the public eye, rarely sharing photos of his face on social media and striving to give him as normal a childhood as possible.

Bear’s unique name and relationship with his father

After Liam Payne’s tragic passing, memories of his deep connection with his son Bear Grey Payne took on even more significance.

According to PEOPLE, when Bear was born in 2017, Payne and Cole took their time selecting a name.

Payne initially hesitated over the name Bear, preferring something more traditional, but Cole convinced him it was unique and memorable. Over time, Payne grew to love the name and embraced it, often referring to his son affectionately.

Bear inherited his father’s love for music and was a big fan of Payne’s work from an early age. Payne once shared that Bear enjoyed listening to his demo tapes as early as one year old, getting excited when hearing familiar tunes.

Despite keeping his family life mostly private, Payne often opened up about the special bond he shared with Bear, recounting moments like cooking together and spending quality time whenever they were together.

Liam Payne opened up about the joy and challenges of fatherhood

Payne was candid about the challenges of fatherhood, especially becoming a parent at a young age. He admitted it took him time to find his footing, but he always prioritized Bear, giving him full attention when they were together.

Payne described how Bear looked up to him like a superhero, a role he cherished deeply. Despite the demands of his career, Payne consistently put his relationship with his son first, ensuring Bear always felt loved and supported.

“I like to give him those moments and it’s important, he needs that in his life, he needs his dad in his life, and I’m happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I’m hoping to keep it that way,” Payne told PEOPLE.

As Payne expressed in interviews, he wanted Bear to have the chance to develop his identity before being linked to his famous parents. Even though Payne is no longer with us, Bear’s privacy is still a priority for his family.