Dennis Jauch: Who is Leona Lewis’ husband?

With news of Leona Lewis’ pregnancy hitting the web this week, many people are now curious to know more about her husband. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/Admedia

News hit the internet this week that powerhouse songstress Leona Lewis is currently pregnant with her first child and fans are now super curious about her husband.

Leona, who turns 37 soon, announced her pregnancy via Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump in a sexy, skin-hugging black dress.

Captioning the shot with “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️,” Leona had all her fans going crazy and the internet is being flooded with questions about her husband, Dennis Jauch.

Who is Dennis Jauch?

The Bleeding Love singer and X Factor alum’s hubby is of German descent and made his mark in the dancing and choreography world, having first gotten his start at his parent’s own dance studio.

According to The Sun, Dennis got so good at his dance moves that he climbed the industry ladder and auditioned on Germany’s So You Think You Can Dance.

He went on to win the coveted trophy on the reality show which then helped catapult his status as a professional dancer.

He eventually snagged dance roles with famous celebs like Pitbull, Beyonce, and Alicia Keys.

When did Dennis Jauch meet Leona Lewis?

After spending many years making a name for himself, Dennis’ career path led him to meet the love of his life, Leona, when he worked as a backup dancer on her The Labyrinth tour twelve years ago.

Leona grew to be smitten with the dancer and their romance blossomed after she split with her longtime boyfriend of eight years, Lou Al-Chamaa.

Leona and Dennis did briefly split two years into their relationship but reconciled and have been going strong ever since.

The pair got engaged in 2018 on their eighth anniversary and were married in a gorgeous ceremony in 2019.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch got married in 2019

According to an exclusive report by Hello! magazine, Leona said the wedding “was just the most beautiful day, full of love,” while adding that “it was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.”

Apparently, the couple had to alter their plans on the day of the event due to an unexpected electrical storm that swept over them prior to the nuptials.

“It was the craziest storm I’ve ever seen… It was completely unexpected and went on all day,” Leona told Hello!

“We had already considered marrying in the chapel, but it wasn’t big enough for all our guests,” she added, saying that with everyone “crammed inside” the ceremony ended up feeling more “intimate” and brought everyone “closer together.”

“I could see every single person’s face, my friends were crying and the acoustics were incredible. I feel like we were meant to be in that space,” she concluded.

The couple has not announced yet the exact due date or gender of their newest family member but fans are sure to keep eagle-eyes on the pair as they continue on their latest journey together.