Dazhariaa death: TikTok star reportedly passes away at age 18

18-year-old TikTok star and content creator, known as Dazhariaa has passed away. Pic credit: Dazhariaa/Instagram

Dazhariaa or Dee, a TikTok star with 1.5 million followers, has reportedly died suddenly at age 18, according to her father.

Her cause of death is reportedly suicide according to several sources; however, this has not been independently confirmed at the time of writing this report.

Her father, Joseph Santiago, released the following statement on TikTok, confirming his daughter’s death along with a slideshow commemorating her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place.”

The report of Dazhariaa’s sudden death came as a shock, leading to speculation about whether it is a hoax. However, her father’s statement confirming her death debunked any rumors and several tributes poured in.

“I loved watching her Tiktoks. Rest In Peace Angel, heaven gained another angel,” one fan wrote in a touching tribute. “This doesn’t feel real, rest in peace ma,” another fan added.

Dazhariaa reportedly committed suicide following a break up with her boyfriend

The 18-year-old TikTok star passed away following a breakup with her boyfriend. Her last TikTok video was deleted following her death. In the video, which was independently confirmed, Dazhariaa appeared distraught over the breakup.

Dazhariaa was dating a content creator who goes by the name Finessekidmike. He announced their breakup on TikTok one day ago with the following statement. “God bless her and her next.” In the video which was a slideshow of the couple, he added the following voiceover announcing their breakup.

“I think it’s time for me to let go. Thank you for the memories we made together, you are not my person anymore(sad face emoji.) If we are meant to be we will find each other again, I still love you.”

While some TikTok users attempted to blame her boyfriend for her death, many came to his defense.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“You’re not responsible for anyone’s mental health. This wasn’t your fault,” TikToker Dessy Joseph commented under his breakup statement, adding the following.

“I know her passing must hurt you, stay strong,” another TikTok creator added.

Another TikTok creator added, “Y’all can’t blame it on him. You do not know what [happened] so stay out of it.”

Dazhariaa was a rising content creator on TikTok and YouTube and entrepreneur. She launched her cosmetic and beauty brand Dee Beauty.

She began her TikTok channel in April 2019 and she is known for her lip-sync dance videos, comedy skits, and YouTube family content.