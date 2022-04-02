Chris Evans, Ana de Armas share pics from set of upcoming movie Ghosted

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are teasing their upcoming movie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/ImagePressAgency

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are teaming up for the forthcoming movie Ghosted.

The duo will be leading the Apple TV+ romantic adventure flick, following the success of their fan-favorite performances in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

The two actors – who rarely show their faces on social media – posted pictures from the production on Instagram. The Captain America actor opted to share a group cast photo whereas the Deep Water star went for a selfie.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas share set photos

While details of the movie have been kept under wraps, its two leading actors hit up their socials to share pics from the set. Evans wrote to his 14.8 million followers, “The Turner Family Farm.”

In the group snap, Armas is shown with her arm comfortable around Evans’ shoulders. They are joined at a dinner table by three ensemble other people, including comedian Amy Sedaris.

Armas shared a close-up snap in black and white. She wrote, “Good days on set.” They both hashtagged the title of the movie.

Another person is sitting beside her in the image, however, their face and a majority of their body is out of sight. This has a few fans speculating that it’s Evans.

What are fans saying?

Ghosted has kept its cast, release date, and synopsis under wraps. All that’s known about the project is that it is produced by Skydance Media with direction by Dexter Fletcher and a screenplay by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Evans will also work as a producer.

Starring alongside Evans, Armas, and Sedaris are actors Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tate Donovan.

As mentioned above, some fans are looking for evidence that Evans was in the selfie with Armas. One confident fan reported, “#anadearmas on Instagram with @ChrisEvans in the background.”

“chris evans and ana de armas would be a power couple you can’t change my mind,” wrote one fan shortly after the images were posted.

chris evans and ana de armas would be a power couple you can’t change my mind pic.twitter.com/JbmHEK3HDJ — ais (@yahgirlspidey) April 1, 2022

Some fans are even speculating that the two are dating, following their chemistry in Knives Out and on the press tour. However, Armas was last reported to be dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis. They were spotted smooching in Los Angeles in December.

Her latest headlining relationship follows her highly-publicized relationship with Ben Affleck – the two actors met while filming Hulu’s Deep Water. After suffering COVID-19 delays, the movie finally premiered to a lukewarm reception.

Ghosted does not have an expected release date.