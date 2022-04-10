Chris Brown confirms third child, Lovely Brown, by sharing photo celebrating her three month birthday

Chris Brown welcomed his third child earlier this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Chris Brown confirmed he welcomed a daughter back in January with model Diamond Brown.

The 32-year-old singer revealed the news with an adorable photo in an Instagram Story, marking his baby girl being three-months of age.

Brown recently faced a lawsuit from an unidentified woman who sued him with claims he drugged and raped her on a yacht.

The accuser lost her attorneys after investigators found text messages and audio that complicated her case against the singer.

Chris Brown shares a photo of his daughter, Lovely Brown

Chris’s baby mother, Diamond, shared a photo of their daughter Lovely Symphani on Instagram Thursday to celebrate the infant turning three months old.

Lovely shares a smile in the cute snap as she sits wearing a Gucci onesie and red headband.

“I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. ♥️HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Chris later confirmed he is the baby girl’s father by reposting the photo on his Instagram Story — adding several heart emojis.

The No Guidance singer is also a father to his daughter Royalty, 7, with Nia Guzman, and son Aeko Catori, 2, with model Ammika Harris.

Diamond previously announced the baby’s birth on her official Instagram page.

She shared a photo revealing her daughter was born on January 7, 2022 and was 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

“The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown🤎 My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..” she wrote in the caption.

Brown continued to share updates of the daughter she shares with the famous singer on her Instagram page.

Prior to Chris confirming his paternity, the model left no clues that the singer is her child’s father.

Chris Brown previously spoke about fatherhood

The artist spoke about being a father back in 2015, about one year after his oldest child Royalty was born.

“So I have a co-parenting job that’s pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know,” he said to On-Air With Ryan Seacrest via E! News.

“I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning! It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”

Brown was reportedly in a relationship with former girlfriend Karrueche Tran when he confirmed he was expecting his first child with Nia Guzman.