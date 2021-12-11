CharlestheFirst, EDM producer, dead at 25

Up-and-coming EDM producer CharlestheFirst has died at age 25. Pic credit:@charles.thefirst/Instagram

Charles Elias Ingalls, a DJ and EDM music producer better known as CharlestheFirst, has died at age 25.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, he was found dead in a hotel room in Nashville. The EDM producer from Nevada was found unresponsive by a friend who called the emergency services.

The MNPD said that there was no trauma to his body, and his cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Lab Group — a bass supergroup, which included Charlesthefirst, Potions, and Supertask — were set to perform at sold-out concerts before his sudden death.

In a statement released by the group on Instagram, they announced that they had canceled the scheduled performances and stated the EDM producer died in his sleep.

“Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep. Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him. A son, a brother, a friend, a poet and an absolutely brilliant musician, the statement reads, continuing:

“He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of. Charles we love you more than words can tell and cannot wait to be reunited with you. We promise to honor and cherish you throughout this life and into the next.”

Earlier this month, Charles released the tour dates for his upcoming performance, tragically passing away before the first show on December 11.

“Couldn’t be happier to be finishing off the year and starting 2022 surrounded by such good company,” he wrote on Twitter.

Couldn’t be happier to be finishing off the year and starting 2022 surrounded by such good company 💘🌹🔬BUF – NYC – ATL – CHI on sale now https://t.co/jPEumuhfA5 pic.twitter.com/t1x0scof7W — CharlestheFirst 🏔 (@ctfbeats) December 1, 2021

Tributes pour in for CharlestheFirst

Many collaborators and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late music producer.

Gone, but never forgotten.🍃



Charles Ingalls,

aka CharlestheFirst

1996-2021 pic.twitter.com/ljdbnqUgAO — Conscious Electronic𓂀 (@ConsciousElec) December 10, 2021

CharlestheFirst received praise for his positive impact on the EDM community as well as for creating captivating music.

A genuine honor to collaborate with you over the years. The impact your music has on this community is profound. A true embodiment of love. Rest in paradise, CharlestheFirst.



“You can leave me here for now, I’ll keep my head above the water for you.” 🤍 pic.twitter.com/c2LLUCv1Ne — ROSE ENTERTAINMENT (@roseentpdx) December 11, 2021

Ingalls was a supporter of Dance Safe — a non-profit that offers information and counseling on the risk of drug use.

Don’t think there’s anything I could possibly add about CharlestheFirst that hasn’t been said already. You can clearly see the impact he truly had by the love poured out from all over. His music will inspire and live on forever. Fly high CTF 💜🕊 pic.twitter.com/SkqQcf1UEA — Anthony Disibio (@disibio_) December 10, 2021

Numerous tributes credit CharlestheFirst as a source of inspiration, with some referring to him as a visionary.

Supertask, a member of the Lab Group, paid tribute to Charles with a lengthy Instagram statement.

“I know you will never see this. I wish this wasn’t real. It’s going to be really hard for me to cope with this world without your timeless advice and inspiration. Since we met you have drastically changed the course of my life, and shown me so much about myself I was totally oblivious to. When we met I was rather lost and did not have much direction. You were fully supportive of me in ways that no one else on this planet was.”

Charles Ingalls expressed excitement in returning to performing in his last few social media posts. His siblings, parents, and music survive him. He was 25 years old.