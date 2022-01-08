Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira claims she lost 11,000 followers after coming out, gained many more

Elvira lost a good chunk of her male fanbase after coming out. Pic credit: @therealelvira/Instagram

Actor and entertainment host Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, has opened up about her experience since coming out as being in a same-sex relationship. This personality rose to fame by hosting the 80s television series Elvira’s Movie Macabre. The show quickly grew a cult following, taking a keen focus on B-list horror movies.

Peterson has since gone off to star in numerous television and movie programs including Fantasy Island, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, and LEGO Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood. She also hosted many multiple spin-offs of her movie series, continuing to offer her vampirey commentary on all-things horror.

The host is best known for her Morticia Addams-esque appearance, disguising herself behind a black beehive wig, heavy makeup, and a black dress that accentuates her curves.

Peterson opens up about coming out

Peterson, who came out back in September, spoke to the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast about the followers she lost since coming out. She told podcast host David Yontef, “I knew that there were going to be some horny old men out there who were just not going to like the fact that they didn’t have a chance with me anymore.”

She went on to express that they “didn’t have a chance” anyways. The 70-year-old host added, “and I hate to tell them they already didn’t have a chance of me anyway.”

Peterson shares how her friends reacted to her coming out

Followers of the cult icon were shocked to learn of her sexuality which she went into details about in her recent book Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark. In the memoir, Peterson revealed that she has been in a relationship with a woman for 19 years.

Speaking exclusively to Looper, she addressed how her friends and fans reacted to her coming out. “It’s a big relief to have it out there. We never lied about a relationship, but we just lied by omission. I just didn’t talk about it. But strangely, I was married for 25 years and had a child, and still have one,” Peterson said.

The host went on to say that her secrecy on the subject was nothing out of the ordinary for her. She continued, “I kept that pretty private too because nobody wants to think of Elvira and picture her at home, washing dishes and changing diapers.” Peterson added, “So it was the same thing with my relationship with a woman. It’s like, Elvira is a big, straight horndog. She’s always chasing guys and stuff. They didn’t want to know Elvira suddenly changed like that.”

Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark can be purchased at all major book outlets.