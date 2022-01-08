Cardi B shows off her mustache, give NSFW explanation why she likes it

Cardi B gets candid about body hair with her Instagram followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Cardi B doesn’t hold much back on social media as she is known to speak her mind on several topics, including her apparent mustache.

The 29-year-old rapper went make-up-free to proudly show off the hair on her upper lip on her Instagram Story.

The mother of two donned a pink-head scarf and body-hugging turtleneck outfit.

Cardi gave an NSFW albeit positive reason why women should be proud of the baby hairs on their upper lip.

“Mustache is mustaching,” she said in the video while giving the camera a closer look adding, “They said that if you have a mustache, you got a good p***y, so purr.”

This isn’t the first time the Bodak Yellow rapper has bragged about her facial hair.

In 2018, she released a funny video currently at over 12 million views reiterating her point about mustaches and having good you know what.

She said, “As I get older and I wax more, I notice that my mustache is getting thicker, but it’s cool though because bi****s with mustaches got good p***y,” she said before turning to a friend to confirm the saying is true.

Cardi B once shared painful bleaching and waxing video

In 2020, Cardi took to Instagram Live to document the relatable pain of getting a lip wax in the name of beauty.

She also told her followers on Instagram that she is getting her private part bleached and in true Cardi B fashion, few details were spared, according to the New York Post.

“I am bleaching my f*****g cootie cat,” she declared, adding, “I’m in my crib getting my vagina bleached, my underarm bleached, because you know sometimes we just quick shave and everything, and it gets your vagina just a little bit dark and everything,”

The publication notes that the rapper said she “doesn’t believe in body bleaching” in general and only does it for specific areas like the “underarm, or like your vagina, maybe you’re a*****e.”

Cardi B announced she is releasing an album this year

In an Instagram Live last year, Cardi B explained why she had not released an album in a while.

The 29-year-old has not released an album since her debut number album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. However, she has released a slew of hit singles since then, such as Money, Please Me, WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and her number one single Up most recently.

She said having two kids and several projects have delayed her album.

“It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new mother*****g life. Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions, and that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much s**t, y’all.”