Cara Delevingne opens up about kissing Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez are longtime friends and the model discusses kissing for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez are longtime friends who have enjoyed many late nights, but how was it for the two to kiss on camera? Cara and Selena have been friends for more than a decade but took the relationship to new levels on the Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building.

Cara joined Only Murders in the Building Season 2, where she appeared next to Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. Cara opened up about her new role on the comedy-mystery show and explained what it was really like to kiss Selena on camera.

Cara Delevingne dishes on kissing Selena Gomez

Cara Delevingne received a role in Only Murders in The Building Season 2, which premiered yesterday on Hulu. The model-actress plays Alice, a love interest for star Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez.

Cara, who identifies as pansexual, expressed excitement about acting with her good friend.

Cara divulged to E! network show, While You Were Streaming, “It was just fun. Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?”

Cara said, “I loved how it’s portrayed because a lot of the times with queer characters it takes such a spotlight instead of just being part of the whole story. It’s done so well and so beautifully.”

Cara shared the importance of portraying a member of the LGBTQ+ community, “I was so grateful because it means a lot to me to represent the community in such a fun way. And for Selena to do that as well, it just means a lot.”

Cara said working with a close friend is fun. she explained, “Just imagine getting to work with one of your best friends. It’s a really, really fun experience, and on top of it, she was fantastic in the show.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Selena agreed, adding, “If anything, I felt more comfortable because it was someone that I knew, and I love her very much.”

Only Murders in The Building debuted last year and broke records

Only Murders in The Building Season 1 broke records as the most-viewed comedy premiere on Hulu.

The show stars Charles-Haden Savage, a former TV star, played by Steve Martin, Oliver Putnam, a Broadway director played by Martin Short, and Mabel Mora, an apartment renovator played by Selena Gomez.

The three true-crime-obsessed neighbors live in Arconia on the Upper West Side, and their lives are intertwined because of a real-life crime.

Only Murders in The Building Season 2 streams on Hulu.