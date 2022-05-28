Cara Delevingne narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction in braless black dress

Cara Delevingne black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Cara Delevingne opted for a black dress with a plunging neckline for the amFAR gala last night. The model and actress appeared on the red carpet and posed for cameras along with a high-rolling crowd of celebrities and executives.

The event’s purpose was to raise money for the amFAR charity, started by Elizabeth Taylor in 2005, to facilitate AIDS research.

Cara was one of the ladies wearing Monot last night, the designer who specializes in cutout dresses that leave little to the imagination. Eva Longoria wore a black Monot gown with an asymmetrical sleeve that showed her taut abs. The very busty Nina Dobrev also wore a red cutout dress from the designer and stole the show.

As for Cara, her Monot was different from the other two dresses in that it featured a plunging neckline, in addition to various carefully placed holes. She almost had a wardrobe malfunction, and the presence of cameras caught the potentially viral moment on camera.

Cara Delevingne stuns in a black gown with a plunging neckline

Cara Delevingne went with the trend of the night at the amFAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival as she sported a cutout dress without a bra.

The Monot-designed dress featured a plunging neckline that stayed in place to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

A Cara fan account shared the moment when she gasped for fear of a wardrobe malfunction. Luckily, she grabbed her chest and averted the potential disaster.

Cara’s slender figure was ever-apparent in the cutout gown, and she opted for dark red lips and red eyeshadow around her eyes. The red eye shadow allowed her light eyes to pop as she posed for adoring paparazzi.

Once inside, Cara posed with Vanessa Hudgens, who went sheer in Miu Miu. She also posed with Candice Swanepoel, who wore a red cutout dress of her own by Boss.

Cara Delevingne attends 2022 Met Gala, makes bold statement

When a model attends a Met Gala event topless, it is enough to make headlines and garner most of the attention.

Cara was topless as she wore Dior Haute Couture to the gilded glamour-themed 2022 Met Gala. She donned gold body paint with gold pasties covering her chest; her chest was also decorated with intricate gold necklaces that hung between her cleavage.

Although her body turned heads, it was what Cara did not cover up that drew attention.

The model left her psoriasis in full view, and her skin condition appeared in photos taken at the Met Gala.

She told the Times in 2015, “I am not doing fashion work anymore, after having, like, psoriasis and all that stuff.”

Cara continued, “Modeling just made me feel a bit hollow after a while. It didn’t make me grow at all as a human being. And I kind of forgot how young I was … I felt so old.”

While Cara branched into acting, it seems she reverted to modeling and embraced her flaws.