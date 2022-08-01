Candace Cameron Bure under fire again as Hilary Duff’s husband calls her out

Matthew Koma has called out Candace Cameron Bure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/Admedia

Candace Cameron Bure just can’t catch a break lately as she’s now been called out by Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma.

The Winnetka Bowling League lead singer took aim at the Fuller House star over a TikTok video she made in early July to share her American pride and to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Now, Duff’s husband has put her on blast in a duet with Bure’s original video and an explanation for why he has taken offense.

This latest call-out comes hot on the heels of Bure’s drama with JoJo Siwa over another viral TikTok video.

Bure ended up doing all the explaining after Siwa took to the social media app with a “rudest celebrity” reveal that left the 46-year-old actress reeling.

And while the dust still hasn’t settled on that celebrity beef, with Bure’s daughter jumping in the mix, now the Hallmark star can add Hilary Duff’s husband to her growing list of celebrity feuds.

Matthew Koma calls out Candace Cameron Bure’s Fourth of July video

On Saturday, Matthew Koma took to the official Winnetka Bowling League TikTok page for a duet with Candace Cameron Bure.

In the initial video, Bure is dressed in red, white, and blue with a hat that says, “God is good.” She doubled down with a shirt that said, “God bless America” and accessorized with a headband featuring red, white, and blue stars and a matching novelty necklace.

In the video, Bure said, “Come on, do you expect anything less from me? [laugh] Happy Fourth of July!”

The song Bure was dancing and singing to was Born in the USA, and she captioned the video, “Tell me you’re DJ Tanner without saying you’re DJ Tanner. Happy 4th of July.”

In his duet, Koma explained, “Yeah, the song you’re playing… it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s**t. Yeah, it’s not about… It’s not the Fourth of July.”

Now we have to wonder if Bure is busy trying to get ahold of Koma to talk it out or if she’ll even respond as she did recently with JoJo Siwa.

Candace Cameron Bure was upset after JoJo Siwa called her out

Just last week, Candace Cameron Bure was embroiled in drama with JoJo Siwa after the former Nickelodeon star shared a video on TikTok that almost instantly went viral.

In it, Siwa called out Bure as the rudest celebrity she’s ever met, and now, the video has been viewed 23.5 million times.

It didn’t take long for Bure to react, first with a Bible verse and then an Instagram video where she explained how she called Siwa, got an explanation, and apologized.

The drama didn’t stop there, though, as Siwa claimed that Bure didn’t tell the whole story and went on to explain why the situation still bothered her.

Then, Natasha Bure got involved, calling JoJo Siwa out and telling her to grow up.