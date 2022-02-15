Camilla Parker Bowles called Meghan Markle ‘that minx,’ future Queen Consort thinks she’s ‘ungrateful’

Camilla Parker Bowles and Meghan Markle do not get along, according to royal biographer Tom Bower. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia and ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Camilla Parker Bowles does not get along with Meghan Markle, according to a source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained silent about the news that Camilla will be future Queen Consort and a source says this silence could be Meghan’s way of declaring war.

Royal biographer claims Camilla and Meghan do not get along

Royal biographer, Tom Bower, has claimed that Camilla and Meghan have never seen eye to eye and that Camilla was “suspicious” of Meghan.

Last weekend, Queen Elizabeth II marked her Platinum Jubilee with an announcement that she would like Camilla to be future Queen Consort.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not publicly comment on the announcement.

Bower penned an article for The Sun, in which he writes, “Perhaps the Sussexes’ deafening silence is Meghan’s way of declaring war.”

He claimed, “It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated.”

“From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles,” he continued.

“She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy,” he explained.

He went on to detail how Camilla remained quiet while watching Harry humiliate Charles: “But, as in all her conduct, Camilla remained tight-lipped. While watching Charles painfully believe that Harry was intent on publicly humiliating him, Camilla undoubtedly provided the comfort and good advice to reassure her husband that he had done the best he could. She could comfort him that while his authority is challenged by the Sussex’s, he would emerge victorious.”

Bower also noted that Camilla would refer to Meghan as a minx, “During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking troublemaker whose antics will always end in tears.”

Prince Harry to release memoir

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained silent about Camilla’s new title, but sources say that’s because Harry is saving his opinions for his new book.

A friend of Harry told Mirror that Harry’s silence about Camilla “speaks volumes.”

The friend continued, “Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship.”

His also friend added, “He has got lots to say about it. People think he’s keeping a low profile to respect the family but it’s not that. He’s writing a book. He’s got a multi-million-pound book deal and he’s keeping a lot of his opinions for that.”