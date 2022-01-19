Britney Spears takes aim at Jamie Lynn and their mom, says she should have ‘slapped’ them both

Britney Spears has taken legal action against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as the feud continues. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia/@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears put her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears and mother on blast as she admited that she regrets not slapping them.

The pop legend and her sister’s public feud continues as she refutes claims made in Jamie’s new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. The I’m a Slave 4 U singer sent a cease and desist letter to Jamie over her book as she continued to fire back at claims her sister made.

Jamie Lynn Spears is on a book tour appearing in a Nightline interview, Good Morning America, and the podcast Call Her Daddy.

During the podcast interview, she discussed Britney’s breakup with Justin Timberlake, prompting Britney to respond with a lengthy statement.

Britney says Justin Timberlake’s family was all she had

In response to Jamie’s interview, the singer implied her sister was a spoilt brat in a lengthy Instagram statement.

“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there!!!!! I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma,” she wrote.

The photo of the Instagram post is chocolate milkshakes, which Britney said her sister got to indulge in while she had to work. In addition, the pop star said Justin Timberlake’s family is all she had: “Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!! Justin’s family was all I knew for many years.”

The mother of two then implied Jamie landed a television series at age 12 by piggybacking off her career.

“Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was “D**N !!! How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????” ….. HMMMMMMMM ….”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY42hYqgixV/

Britney says her mother was on pain medication following a split from her father

The 40-year-old singer is spilling all the beans, and she addressed the alleged knife incident in which Jamie claimed Britney pulled a knife in her memoir, according to The Daily Beast.

“One time, she said to me, ‘Baby, I’m scared,’ and took a large knife from the kitchen, pulled me along to my room, and she locked us both inside,” Jamie Lynn Spears wrote before adding she was never in fear for her life.

“It was a People Magazine cover,” said mother-of-two said in response to the Instagram post, adding: “The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! F**k yeah !!!”

Britney then revealed her mother was on pain medication following a split with her father Jamie. “My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything !!!!”

The pop star then recalled an incident when her mother was unable to get up from the floor during a conversation.

Britney Spears then concluded the Instagram statement to apologize for not slapping her mother and sister.

“I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f**king faces !!!!!”